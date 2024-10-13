Search

An Israeli military strike hits a commercial market in Nabatieh, Lebanon An Israeli military strike hits a commercial market in Nabatieh, Lebanon  (ANSA)
WORLD

Israel continues offensive in southern Lebanon

At least 15 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in different parts of Lebanon as Israel continues its offensive against Hezbollah.

By Nathan Morley

The latest airstrikes targeted the Bekka Valley. In the south, there were reports of heavy clashes between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers on the ground.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had intercepted dozens of projectiles fired at Israel from the north of Lebanon.

There is increasing international concern about the situation in Lebanon and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. 

Meanwhile, 40 nations that contribute to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon have called for an immediate halt to attacks on their members.

Five peacekeeping soldiers have been wounded in recent days. Four of them by Israeli fire.

In a joint declaration last week, the leaders of France, Italy and Spain said the attacks were "unjustifiable". At the same time, US President Joe Biden asked Israel not to hit UN peacekeepers while conducting operations against Hezbollah.

Elsewhere, at least 29 people have been killed Israeli air strikes in the central and northern Gaza Strip over the weekend. Palestinian health officials estimate that 150 people have been killed over the past week.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report
An Israeli strike hits a commercial market in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon
An Israeli strike hits a commercial market in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

Topics
13 October 2024, 14:43
