'Ageing with Dignity': Elderly to outnumber youth by 2030

By Kielce Gussie

The fastest-growing age group in Europe is 65 years or older. By 2030, the United Nations report this group is expected to outnumber the younger generation globally. As the number of elderly grows, so does the demand for healthcare and social support. Each year since 1990, the United Nations has set aside a day dedicated to addressing the needs of this age group.

Better care for the elderly

Every October 1 marks the International Day for Older Persons to highlight the challenges the elderly face and the impact they have had on society. The United Nations’ theme for this 34th International Day is “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”

This year, experts will gather in New York to discuss policies and practices needed to better care for the elderly. They will address the shortage of caregivers worldwide, the need for training for specialized care, and the importance of protecting the rights of the elderly and their caregivers.

Pope Francis: A voice for the elderly

Care and respect for the elderly have also been a constant theme of Francis’ pontificate. In 2021, he inaugurated the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly. It is held on the fourth Sunday of July--near the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

This year, the theme was “Do not cast me off in my old age” from the Book of Psalms. The Pope called attention to the situation of many elderly people today who live alone and often experience loneliness, encouraging the young to devote time to them.