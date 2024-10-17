India: Eradication of poverty in Musunuru

Sister Ann Moyalan SCN, the pioneer, builds rapport with the residents of Musunuru (Picture credits: Sisters of Charity of Nazareth- Facebook)

On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, religious sisters in Musunuru are seeking to transform the poverty-stricken history of the village in India’s Andhra Pradesh State.

By Sister Florina Joseph, SCN

October 17 marks the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, declared by the United Nations in 1992.

Pope Francis marked the World Day in a post on X: "Let us not forget the poor. Let us dream of a world in which water, bread, work, medicine, land and a home are goods available to every individual."

"Poverty is not inevitable,” according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "It is the direct result of the choices that societies and governments make—or fail to make."

To mark this day, Musunuru, a taluk (subdivision of a district) in southern Andhra Pradesh, India, shares its journey of eliminating poverty.

At one time, Musunuru was deeply impacted by poverty and depended solely on agriculture for its livelihood, leading to challenges in sanitation, education, infrastructure, and overall development.

Climate change, too, devastated agricultural yields, directly impacting the financial stability of the local people.



Systemic transformation

However, since 2009, with the arrival of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (SCN) and their outreach through the Preranalaya Social Development Centre (PSDC), Musunuru underwent a systemic transformation.

The PSDC team joined hands with the “Clean India” movement to address sanitation challenges, particularly the lack of toilets in Musunuru. Through street plays, surveys, and awareness sessions, they encouraged villagers to install toilets, resulting in the construction of 267 toilets across 16 villages where the sisters minister.



In addition to sanitation, education has been another area of focus. Due to the demands of agricultural labour, a significant number of children in Musunuru dropped out of elementary school.

Recognizing this, the development centre began offering skills and training programs, particularly for women, which also included academic education. Today, both trainees and trainers are locals who are motivated to pursue higher levels of learning.

Young girls are awarded certificates for completing their vocational training in Computer Basics

The religious sisters have created employment opportunities through vocational courses in tailoring, computer skills, and modern education. Additionally, young girls have access to hostel facilities, allowing them to continue their education and acquire skills in safe and supportive environments.

The sisters’ efforts in healthcare have also been notable during dengue and viral epidemics. In times of crisis, they collaborate with the local health department, conducting door-to-door surveys and providing timely interventions that saved many lives.



Sister Lucy Puthukkatt SCN supervises the health check-up programme for women (Picture Credits: Sisters of Charity of Nazareth- Facebook)

In recent years, eco-friendly initiatives have also been introduced. PSDC has been educating villagers on sustainable farming techniques, including generating organic fertilizers and distributing saplings.

This year alone, they have distributed 147 saplings to visitors and guests.

Sister Sudha Rani Jonnalagada SCN along with her staff prepare saplings to be distributed

Becoming a developing community

Today, Musunuru is steadily transitioning from a poverty-stricken taluk to a developing community.

The sustained efforts of the Sisters, combined with the cooperation of the villagers and government assistance, have indeed set Musunuru on a path toward long-term prosperity.