How journalism in India is adapting to fight for the environment

Journalist Keya Acharya, speaking at the Greenaccord Forum, highlights the challenges and hopes for environmental journalism in India, emphasizing the need for greater commitment to addressing climate change.

By Francesca Merlo



A journalist for over three decades, Keya Acharya, from Bangalore in southern India, has dedicated much of her career to environmental reporting. Whilst it started off as an interest, over the years "it became a commitment" she tells Vatican News.

On the sidelines of Greenaccord's 16th International Forum, taking place from 11-13 October in Rome, Acharya explains that "the environment is not just an issue I report on. It is a cause that has shaped the way I see the world".

A shifting landscape

Reflecting on the state of environmental journalism in her home country, Acharya explains that the situation is complicated. Despite growing public awareness and activism, she notes that India has yet to demonstrate true political commitment to tackling climate change. “There’s no long-term commitment, no real follow-through on policies,” she says

Media coverage of environmental issues in India is also facing some difficulties. Acharya explains that corporate ownership of major outlets has increasingly limited what can be reported, with many stories being blocked because they might threaten business interests. At the same time, she continues, “The role of editors has diminished significantly. They used to have real influence, but now, they’re mostly figureheads".

Hope in the next generation

Despite these challenges, Acharya expresses hope in the young generation of journalists. She leads a nationwide network of journalists dedicated to reporting on environmental issues and 60% of them, she says, are young. “I’m very happy about that,” she adds, explaining that “at least something is changing. The environment, which was once neglected, is now becoming a topic of interest for many young people in India.”

As a teacher of environmental and development journalism, Acharya encourages her students to find environmental angles in every story. “If you're sent to cover a football match, ask about how they manage waste or deal with plastic use. There’s always a way to link it back to the environment", she says.

The impact of climate change on India

Acharya also speaks of the terrible effect climate change is having on agriculture in her country. The monsoon season, which used to follow a reliable pattern, has become erratic, and “farmers no longer know when to plant their crops,” she explains. “Climate change has disrupted traditional planting seasons, and this, combined with soil degradation from pesticide use, has affected crop yields. Many small-scale farmers are struggling to survive.”

However, Acharya continues, the problems of climate change extend far beyond agriculture, all the way to migration, food security, and poverty. “Climate change is a major factor in forced migration. When people can no longer farm their land, they are left with no choice but to move, leading to a host of other social issues, from trafficking to education disruption,” she notes.

A ray of hope

Despite the numerous challenges, Acharya remains optimistic about India’s renewable energy potential, particularly in solar power. “India has an incredible solar energy resource. We have sunlight for most of the year, except during the monsoon season. Solar energy is something we must invest in more heavily,” she says.

Acharya also acknowledges that while environmental policies exist, implementation remains the key issue. “There are several policy issues that are meant to benefit the environment, but we’re not seeing them fully realised on the ground. The transition to renewable energy, for example, is still hindered by existing systems and infrastructure,” she explains.

Humanity and hope

Finally, Keya Acharya highlights that the fight for the environment is a difficult one but that it is one that we should normalise in our lives: “We may face many obstacles, but there’s always hope. We must keep working, keep pushing, and keep believing in a better future.”

