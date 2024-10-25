Haitian Bishop Dumas: 'With corruption, the poorest suffer'

The Bishop of Anse-à-Veau et Miragoâne, Haiti, speaks with Vatican News about the ongoing violence in the country (AFP or licensors)

As violence continues to mar Haiti, the Bishop of the Diocese of Anse-à-Veau and Miragoâne shares the plight of thousands of internally displaced people affected by rampant gang violence.

By Kielce Gussie

On October 17, in New York, the UN Security Council unanimously voted for a global embargo on all arms and military equipment destined for Haiti with the goal of stopping the flow of weapons to armed gangs that control a large part of the Caribbean country.

Violence in Haiti escalated in 2021 when the Prime Minister was assassinated before being sworn-in. Since then, gangs have taken over as about 80% of the capital city, and there have been no elections, parliament, or elected officials.

Bishop Pierre-André Dumas of the Diocese of Anse-à-Veau and Miragoâne, who was seriously injured in an explosion in February, spoke with Vatican News about the situation in the country, as he continues his recovery in the United States.

International support

In early October, one gang led a massacre that left 115 dead in Port Sondé, a city on the route connecting Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien—the country’s two main cities.

Kenya began sending peacekeepers to the country earlier this summer, but there has been little change thus far. “It is clear that we need this international force,” Bishop Dumas said.

The situation “remains very fragile, with people being killed, raped, and kidnapped,” he said, despite the arrival of the multinational security support mission.

About 700,000 people have been internally displaced due to the violence.

"When there is corruption, it is the poorest who suffer—the hungry who cannot find food, and the children who cannot go to school today," he said.

Over 700,000 people have been displaced—more than half are minors—and around 100,000 children are unable to return to school because the buildings were destroyed or have been closed.

Caritas and other social institutions are on the ground providing food, clean water, and aid to thousands around the country. Parishes and religious communities have opened their doors to those fleeing the violence.

A message from Rome

During his Angelus prayer on October 13, Pope Francis made an appeal for the Haitian people.

“I am following the dramatic situation in Haiti, where violence continues and many are forced to flee their homes to seek safety elsewhere, both inside and outside the country," he said.

Bishop Dumas said he was not surprised to hear the Pope express his solidarity with the country, because “he always has strong words for us.”

He explained that Pope Francis “has always shown his solidarity through prayer, communion, and decision-making to help” those in need.

Hope for the future

The Haitian bishop said the future of the country hinges on the “solidarity between the diaspora and Haiti”, between the thousands who have left the country and those who have remained.

He estimates that between 4 and 5 billion euros are sent to families from the diaspora.

Bishop Dumas expressed his hope that the “situation of misery, suffering, global neglect, and defeat” will end with this bond between Haitians both in and out of the country.