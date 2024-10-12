Greenaccord's global dialogue on climate challenges and solutions

The Greenaccord International Conference in Rome brings together journalists from around the world to address climate change challenges and emphasise the urgent need for a united vision to safeguard the environment for future generations.

By Francesca Merlo

Greenaccord's Internation Conference on safeguarding the environment is coming do a close. Journalists from all over the world convened between 10-12 October in Rome to talk on the theme "Building Future Together".

The whole world represented

They came together to discuss the state of our planet and explore what can still be done to mitigate the severe disasters caused by climate change. Some of these disasters were mentioned in Frascati, during Greenaccord's 16th conference on safeguarding our planet: floods, desertification, severe droughts, and the growing crisis of climate migrants. The forum focused on finding a turning point to preserve hope for a livable planet for future generations.

Every part of the world faces a different reality, and these were all represented in Frascati.

At the international conference in Frascati, Greenaccord stressed the urgent need for a strategic, inclusive vision that puts people’s right to live in healthy, resilient environments, in harmony with nature at its core.

AI and the climate

Speaking on the threats and value of technology, Andrea Bertolini, associate professor at Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, explained that "advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence, while resource-intensive, can be key in expanding urban well-being—whether in healthcare, robotics, transportation, or renewable energy."

Bertolini also highlighted that "AI poses significant legal, economic, and ethical challenges, but its complexity presents opportunities, with both pros and cons, that we must explore continuously."

Warfare and the climate

What became clear from this conference, is that climate change is so much bigger than the effects we see with the changing of the seasons. Climate change means food insecurity, forced migration, displacement and more - like warfare, which Jean-Claude Mbede from Cameroon emphsized, does not have dissimilar consequences. Opening a refugee camp for victims of violence can immediately cause the spread of disease in no time. Flooding, as a consequence of a natural disaster, can do the same.

Hope, always

Each representative shared their story and experience but all of the speakers shared two main things: concern and hope. Yes, we are all concerned, worried and afraid as the images and the figures are frightening. But at the same time, as was expressed by Katian Murillo from Costa Rica. "We cannot, must not and will not lose hope."