Dominican Republic to deport 'illegal' Haitians

The Dominican Republic announces it`s starting mass deportations of Haitians who are illegally in its country. Authorities say this could involve as many as ten thousand expulsions per week.

By James Blears

The government of the Dominican Republic confirms that it made this decision due to the slowness of the international community in restoring stability to Haiti. Its President, Luis Abinader, who attended the recent UN General Assembly meeting, stated he would take drastic measures saying: ''We warned the UN that either it and all the countries that have committed themselves to helping Haiti, act responsibly... or we will!''

Expulsions

Last year the Dominican Republic expelled a quarter of a million Haitians. Thousands more have been thrown out this year, but the pace will now accelerate. Official statistics show that there are currently half a million Haitians living in the Dominican Republic, which shares the Island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

Many have fled to escape the street gangs which control large parts of Haiti, especially its capital, Port Au Prince. The gangs continue to cause law and order havoc, chaos and pandemonium. This has displaced more than seven hundred thousand Haitians and the UN says that half of the 5.4 million population faces acute hunger.

International community

Kenya has sent 400 Police Officers who will be reinforced by 600 more. Jamaica has sent two dozen Police Officers and soldiers and Belize has sent two soldiers. The UN wants to send a much larger international peacekeeping force but so far this idea hasn`t germinated or grown to any sort of fruition. France and the United States have promised funds, but no personnel.

