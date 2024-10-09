UN: Famine and disease spreading in Sudan

Escalating violence in Sudan is claiming numerous lives, with children particularly at deadly risk from ongoing airstrikes, famine, and severe hunger.

By Bezawit Bogale

The UN has said that there exist famine conditions in Sudan's Zamzam camp, where over 500,000 internally displaced persons are residing. The organisation warns that similar conditions are likely to spread to nearby areas.



Sheldon Yett, the representative of UNICEF, the UN children's charity, in Sudan, emphasized that children are bearing the brunt of the ongoing conflict. She added, “As the conflict continues unabated, we fear this horrendous pattern will persist.”

Disease threatens children's lives

The UN says that this violence not only claims the lives of civilians and children but also increases the risk of death from widespread disease outbreaks. Given Sudan's fragile healthcare system, the ongoing violence will cause further deterioration of sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

This situation will inevitably place children's lives at greater risk due to outbreaks of cholera, dengue, malaria, and measles. According to the UN, these diseases are impacting at least 12 of Sudan’s 18 states, with over 600 fatalities reported from cholera alone in August and September.

Sudanese women line up to receive food from community kitchens

In response to these threats, UNICEF has intensified its vaccination efforts and chartered a plane to Port Sudan carrying 1.4 million doses of oral cholera vaccines. The goal is to vaccinate over 1.8 million people in the hardest-hit states of Gedaref, Kassala, and River Nile. Additionally, more than 150 schools and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. UNICEF is also focusing on preventive measures to restore health facilities and improve access to clean water and sanitation.

Violence continues to displace millions

Over 10 million people have been displaced, including 5 million children, with many others still trapped in a conflict that has lasted more than a year and a half, leaving countless individuals in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. 'In just the first few days of October, 42,000 people were displaced, particularly in North Darfur, West Darfur, and Sennar states,' said Sheldon Yett.

“We cannot give up hope for the Sudanese people and we certainly can prevent many deaths and mass starvation if we get assistance to deliver to those who are trapped by conflict,” added Yett. She referred to the challenges caused by flooding and damages to roads, noting that some river crossings had become largely impassable in recent months.

The UN says that, since mid-April 2023, the conflict in Sudan has expanded to 14 of the country's 18 states, affecting the entire nation and the surrounding region. In total, eight million Sudanese have been internally displaced, with over two million forced to flee to neighboring countries.