Bolivian Evo Morales claims he survived an assassination attempt

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales claims he survived an assassination attempt in which gunmen shot and hit his car more than a dozen times. While the former President escaped unhurt, his driver was wounded.

By James Blears



A statement from the ruling, but deeply divided Movement Towards Socialism Party, better known as MAS, says two vehicles carrying men clad in black clothing, who were heavily armed, ambushed a convoy, in which Evo Morales was travelling, firing guns and hitting his car, before fleeing.

Listen to James Blears' report:

In a video released, Morales says his car was hit fourteen times. Three bullets hit the front windscreen and the rear one was shattered. His driver suffered a head wound. Morales was not injured.

In his weekly radio show, Morales says the attack happened in the Chapare Region. In this area, which is mostly loyal to him, his supporters have blockaded the principal East-West Highway.

Morales who was Bolivia`s first Indigenous President ruled from 2006 to 2019, when he resigned.

The man who replaced him was his former Economy Minister and ally Luis Arce. Since then, the two men have fallen out.

Condemnation of attack and investigations

President Arce has condemned the attack and launched an investigation.

He says: ''Problems are not solved by trying to kill people.''

Deputy Security Minister Roberto Rios says authorities are investigating if there was the possibility that Morales planned the attack on himself.

He stated: ''Morales is seeking confrontation and violence on the streets for political purposes and to achieve impunity.''

Both Arce and Morales are planning to run in next year's Presidential Election.

However, Morales has been already banned from it by Bolivia`s Constitutional Court.