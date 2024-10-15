Assisi: G7 for disability seeks to foster societal inclusion

The G7 summit on inclusion and disability in Assisi has gathered political leaders and people with disabilities to share experiences and foster societal change, which will conclude with the signing of the Solfagnano Charter to be presented to Pope Francis on Thursday.

By Benedetta Capelli and Michele Raviart – Assisi

Assisi, the birthplace of St. Francis, has been transformed into a gathering place for institutions and families of people with disabilities who want to show the world their abilities and not be confined to narrow definitions that highlight what is missing.

On a sunny day in Assisi, the G7 of inclusion and disability began on October 14, under the Italian presidency. In addition to the ministers for disability from the seven countries, the European Union and four other nations—Kenya, Tunisia, South Africa, and Vietnam—are also participating.

Over the next two days at the Castle of Solfagnano, not far from Perugia in central Italy, politics and civil society will discuss best practices and what still remains to be done, in hopes of providing a clear signal that "together"—a word repeated many times by the G7 ministers—things can be improved.

At the end of the three days, the Solfagnano Charter will be finalized and presented to Pope Francis on Thursday, October 16.

Opening ceremony at the G7 in Assisi

Witnesses of dignity

On the stage set up in front of the Lower Basilica of St. Francis, the national anthems were performed by three inclusive bands, with 80 musicians, 50 of whom have disabilities.

Alongside the statements of the ministers, many young people with disabilities shared their experiences. Each story expressed determination, tenacity, and courage in affirming the right to education, work, and inclusion.

One striking example was that of Paolo Puddu, a young man from Cagliari, Italy: his voice is that of Simona, who assists him, and his thoughts are conveyed through a transparent tablet with engraved letters of the alphabet, which he uses to put his thoughts into words. He graduated in literature and is the director of the ABC Cerebral Palsy Children’s Association.

'We are all poetry'

Maria Teresa Rocchi has Down syndrome, and her dream is to dance on television. She works in a kindergarten in Umbria.

Benedetta De Luca, a well-known lawyer on social media, shares her story and highlights a doctor’s description of her: "A wonderful music book that fell into a basin full of water, so one must be careful, use the same care needed with people with disabilities."

Guido Marangoni, a writer, chooses to let speak the sister of Anna, his youngest daughter, who has Down syndrome. She invites everyone to look at children who naturally show the ways to include. "We are made different," says Guido, "because we are all poetry."

Enrico delle Serre, who has an autism spectrum disorder, recalls with a firm voice that disability affects everyone. Diversity enriches us, he says, adding that we must however guarantee equal opportunities "to express our potential."

"We are people who deserve to be heard," he says. "Only together can we change the world."

Alessandra Locatelli with several volunteers

Locatelli: The person at the center

"It was a challenge and a strong signal of change," emphasized Italy's Minister for Disability, Alessandra Locatelli, in an interview with Vatican News, referring to the G7 and the choice of Assisi.

She reiterated the importance of always putting the person first, calling for no one to be left behind, and urging everyone to feel the great responsibility of being brothers and sisters, by no longer focusing solely on limitations but concretely talking about the potential, talents, values, and skills of each person.

The Minister revealed that her G7 proposal was strongly supported by Canada and England, and she promoted the "Life Project," which aims to provide a healthcare pathway for every individual, avoiding fragmentations that impede care.

In response to a mother’s question about caregivers, Ms. Locatelli emphasized the need not to leave them alone and called for specific legislation for them, which has been missing for a long time.

Sister Donatello: We need a change of pace

Sister Veronica Donatello is one of the key figures behind this G7 and the head of Pastoral Service for Persons with Disabilities of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI).

She coordinates 140 volunteers who have come to offer their time to make this event as successful as possible.

"A change in mindset is necessary regarding the world of disability," she says. "Disability cannot remain on the margins; the cultural challenge is that this event becomes a common practice at both civil and ecclesial levels."

Young people staff the N'Arancina food stand in Assisi

Work: A path to inclusion

Meanwhile, on the streets of Assisi, about 100 stands present their projects, and many food trucks from all over Italy, staffed by young people with autism and other disabilities, offer food.

Among them is "N’arancina Speciale" from Caltanissetta, in Sicily, where people with disabilities are involved in the production and sale of arancine, made with typical local ingredients.

"Frolla Microbiscottificio," founded six years ago in Osimo, in the province of Ancona, employs about 25 young people who work with great consistency and determination. These are both examples of organizations that have focused on abilities, no longer on disabilities.