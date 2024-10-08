8 dead, 20 missing in Myanmar boat tragedy

On October 20, at least 8 citizens fleeing conflict near the Burmese island of Kyauk Kar died when the boat bringing them ashore capsized.

By Phoebe Martel

20 people are missing and at least 8 are confirmed dead after a boat in Myanmar’s Andaman Sea capsized on October 20.

The boat was transporting 100 villagers from the island of Kyauk Kar, which is near communities embroiled in armed conflict between the Myanmar military junta and pro-democracy forces. Passengers were headed for the Tanintharyi region on Myanmar’s southern coast, a resistance stronghold where 20 civilians were killed in September.

The accident’s cause is not confirmed, but survivors said the vessel was overcrowded and encountered strong currents as it manoeuvred through Kyuak Kar’s estuary waters.

In February 2021, the military seized power in a coup d’état from the democratically-elected National Unity Government, a coalition that includes former Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the military junta has engaged in armed conflict with multi-ethnic rebel armies and pro-democracy student activists throughout the country.

The United Nations has estimated that at least 5,350 civilians have died and 3.3 million have been displaced since the civil war began. Among the dead passengers on October 20 are three children and five university students.

Pope Francis has continuously called for an end to hostilities in Myanmar, even offering to shelter Aung San Suu Kyi at the Vatican.

Last September during his visit to Southeast Asia, the Pope met with local Jesuits to discuss human rights in Myanmar.

“We cannot stay silent about the situation in Myanmar today. We must do something,” he said at the time.

SOURCES: AP, La Croix International, UN News