Voters in Sri Lanka elections pin hopes on better economy

Voters in Sri Lanka head to the polls to elect a new president with results expected on Sunday 22 September. All are hoping whoever wins can improve the economy and lead the country to a prosperous future.

By Vatican News

In Sri Lanka 17 million eligible voters headed to the polls on Saturday 21 September to elect a new president as the nation hopes to recover from the most serious economic crisis in its history following a period of political unrest.

Bishop Peter Antony Wyman Croos of Ratnapura, the centre of the island, commented to Fides missionary news agency, "everyone's hope is to improve the economy, to give the poor new livelihood opportunities. The crisis is still strong, many families are suffering, there is unemployment and people are struggling to get by."

He notes that the candidates in the running have all promised to lead Sri Lanka to a prosperous future, launching new industries, improving agriculture and creating new jobs. He says that in politics, even in the midst of crisis, "we see that there are people of good will who, we hope, will be able to govern for the true common good of the people."

The election has 38 candidates in the running, but is primarily a three-way race among incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, elected by Parliament after former President Rajapaksa's exit, lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of an alliance led by Marxist parties, and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

The elections come two years after the popular protests that led to the dismissal of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, led by the protest movement called "aragalaya", or "struggle", calling for a radical change in the political establishment and legality in all matters.

Bishop Echchampille Jude Silva of Badulla, in an interview with Fides news agency, is hopeful since "the people will now be able to express concretely their desire for change." Noting the seriousness of the political crisis, he says, "we pray and hope that God will guide us, that he will give the country a wise leader, that we will all work together for the good of the country."

President Wickremesinghe has promised voters to continue on the path of economic recovery for the country. He negotiated and obtained the bailout of the nearly $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has helped Sri Lanka to stabilize and alleviate food and fuel shortages while reducing inflation which reached 70% at one point. Around 25% of the country's 22 million people live below the poverty line and the economy remains the key concern for all that will guide their choices made in the elections.