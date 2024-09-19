Jesuits in Myanmar appeal for urgent aid as Typhoon Yagi leaves 300 dead

Members of a displaced Burmese family walk on a muddy path in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. Photo: Fr. Girish Santiago

As Typhoon Yagi hits Myanmar and leaves at least 300 dead, the Jesuit provincial in the country says the need for humanitarian aid is enormous, with many people enduring high flood waters and a lack of electricity.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm in recent Southeast Asian history, has hit Myanmar, unleashing torrential rains and leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

According to Fr. Girish Santiago, the Jesuit Provincial in Myanmar, the typhoon has killed at least 300 people and affected more than half a million others, adding further strain to the conflict-torn nation’s already limited resources.

“Many lost their lives untimely, and the bereaved families are faced with displacements and loss of lives and belongings,” said Fr. Santiago in an interview with LiCAS News.

A team of Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition Myanmar traveled from Yamethin City, north of Yangon, to Ma Kyi Su village, a two-hour drive, bringing food, drinking water, and essential supplies for the flood victims, including Buddhist monks. Photo: Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition Myanmar

The torrential rains, which began over the weekend, have caused water levels in rivers and creeks to rise, leading to massive floods that have damaged homes, infrastructure, and crops in almost 100 townships, including the capital, Naypyidaw.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned that as many as 630,000 people have been affected by flooding across Myanmar, and that more resources are urgently needed.

“Needs are enormous,” Fr. Santiago added, noting that even before the latest floods, many people had already been living in waterlogged houses for weeks. Electricity has also been cut off as a precaution.

Typhoon Yagi has swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar since last week, triggering floods and landslides that have killed more than 500 people in the region, according to official figures.

In the aftermath of the disaster, Fr. Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit Father General, and Fr. Jun Viray, the President of the Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific, have expressed their concerns over the typhoon and flooding that have struck Myanmar.

Fr. Santiago emphasized that people are in desperate need of food, clean drinking water, medicine, clothing, and shelter materials, as poor communications, blocked roads, and damaged bridges have severely hampered relief efforts.

Despite the challenges, men and women of various faiths and goodwill have come together to support the typhoon-hit victims.

In Shatapru, about 2,000 kilometers north of Yangon, where Myanmar Jesuit Deacon Peter Mwe is stationed, more than 100 people have sought refuge, while in many places of worship, people have sought shelter.

“Myanmar, since the 2021 coup crisis and now due to Typhoon Yagi, has been encountering ongoing displacement and suffering after suffering,” said Fr. Santiago.

The priest added that as the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the typhoon, the people of Myanmar will need the continued support and prayers of the global community.

A team of Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition Myanmar traveled from Yamethin City, north of Yangon, to Ma Kyi Su village. Photo: Sisters of St. Joseph of the Apparition Myanmar

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.