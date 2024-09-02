Israel continues to strike Gaza

As the War in the Holy Land continues, Palestinian officials claim at least eleven Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City.

By Nathan Morley

On Monday, Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians, including 11 people sheltering at a school in Gaza City and four travelling in a car near Deir el-Balah.

Amid all this, Palestinian and UN officials confirmed that more than 80,000 children had been vaccinated in central areas of Gaza over the weekend.

Remarkably, Hamas and Israel agreed to brief pauses in fighting to allow the campaign to vaccinate some 640,000 children to go ahead.

Elsewhere, Israel's labour court has ordered the end to a general strike demanding that the government agrees a deal to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Tel Aviv court said the strike must end at 14:30 local time, much earlier than organisers had planned. Businesses, schools and transport across Israel have been affected by the strike, with several roads blocked and some flights at Ben Gurion international airport disrupted.

The strike action came after tens of thousands of people rallied across Israel on Sunday after the bodies of six hostages were recovered by soldiers from Gaza.

As it stands, total of 97 captives still remain unaccounted for.

