Haiti: Kenya sends reinforcements to boost peacekeeping force

By James Blears

Kenyan President William Ruto who has just visited Haiti, has congratulated his compatriots. He announces that more Police will join them in the coming weeks, which means the peacekeeping Force will number one thousand. He praised them saying they are making a significant difference and have achieved progress which had not been thought to be possible.

The United Nations General Assembly started a meeting on Sunday to determine whether to establish a full-scale UN Mission to beleaguered Haiti during the coming year. So far the Kenyans have been joined by a handful of Jamaican Officers. The international response to the Haiti crisis remains tepid if not cool. Superpower nations including France and The United States remain reluctant to allocate more than money to combat a terrible crisis, which is crying out for the commitment of significant manpower via a large-scale deployment on the ground.

The street gangs in Haiti who have formed an unholy alliance, maintain a throttle hold on the Captial Port Au Prince and its key installations, plus large swathes of the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The result of this is that thousands of people are displaced and the chaos of lawlessness remains rampant.

