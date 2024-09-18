Dozens feared dead as flooding ravages central and eastern Europe

Pope Francis' prayers on Wednesday for the victims of floods in central and eastern Europe came as authorities say intense flooding that has swept parts of Austria, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic, killing at least 22 people. Residents also brace for more devastation in other nations, including Slovakia and Hungary.

By Stefan J. Bos

Volunteers and emergency workers race to secure river banks in Poland's southwest, including in the historic city of Wroclaw and other areas.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says authorities will do all they can to save lives. I have convened this government session first of all to adopt as soon as possible the decision to introduce the state of natural disaster,” he told reporters.

“We will use it only when there is a real direct threat to human life. We will use this legal provision, the order to evacuate,” Tusk added.

Yet several people have already drowned here.

Others will have to rebuild their shattered lives.

Shop manager Ewelina Koremba is among those suffering. “My family had this shop since 60 years. First my grandmother had this, then my dad, and now since 15 years me,” the tearful hound woman said.

“And yesterday, I lost everything. Sorry,” she added, sobbing.

Besides Poland, torrential rainfall and surging water levels over the weekend have also collapsed bridges and damaged houses in other nations, including Austria, Romania, and the Czech Republic, countries specifically mentioned by Pope Francis in his call for prayers for the flood victims.

Other nations, such as Hungary, are now bracing for more floods, as the large Danube River is rapidly rising along with other rivers.

Budapest, Hungary’s capital, and other areas are experiencing what officials describe as “the worst flooding in more than a decade. “

