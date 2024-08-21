US Secretary of State: ‘No time to waste’ for Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters in Doha (AFP or licensors)

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, says there is no time to waste to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal.

By Nathan Morley

Wrapping up his latest Middle East tour, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said there is “no time to waste” to reach a Gaza ceasefire. Speaking at Doha airport, Blinken said Hamas needed to agree to the ‘bridging proposal’ for a ceasefire so that both sides can proceed to the implementation of a peace deal.



Blinken also reaffirmed that the United States would not agree to any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israeli troops.



Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediators have been engaged in talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, with the latest round taking place in Qatar.

Netanyahu expresses uncertainty

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the families of hostages that he is uncertain whether a deal with Hamas could be found.

Reports suggested that he said Israel would not surrender control of two corridors in the Gaza Strip, a key demand by Hamas.

Elsewhere, an Israeli drone launched two air-to-surface missiles at a civilian vehicle in Sidon on Wednesday. Reports from Lebanon suggest there were casualties.