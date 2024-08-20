Nicaraguan government shuts down 1,500 NGOs

Nicaragua’s official gazette has reported the implementation of a decision announced recently by Vice President Rosario Murillo to close 1,500 non-governmental organizations, most of which are religious organizations, stating their assets will be transferred to the state.

By Vatican News

The Nicaraguan government has revoked the legal status of 1,500 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the country, transferring their assets to the state.

The decision, approved by Interior Minister María Amelia Coronel, and published in La Gaceta, Nicaragua's official gazette, allegedly stems from the NGOs' failure to meet certain obligations.

These obligations include submitting their financial statements for periods ranging from one to 35 years, with a detailed breakdown of income and expenses, payment records, donation details, and their boards of directors.

According to some independent sites like 100% Noticias and La Prensa, which report that the NGOs were not given any prior notice, the government has accused these organizations of obstructing the Interior Ministry's oversight.

Under the new agreement, the Attorney General’s Office will now be responsible for transferring movable and immovable assets on behalf of the State of Nicaragua.

NGOs obliged to collaborate with the state

The massive shutdown, as highlighted by journalistic sources, follows Vice President Rosario Murillo's announcement of "a new model of alliances between NGOs and the government," in which organizations will now be "required to present programs or projects and collaborate with state institutions" in order to carry out their initiatives.

Exemptions have also been eliminated. The majority of the closed NGOs are affiliated with evangelical communities.

Those shuttered include some Catholic organizations, such as the diocesan Caritas of Granada. The list also includes charitable entities, sports associations, and indigenous groups.

This unprecedented action—marking the first time 1,500 organizations have been outlawed in a single move—over 5,200 NGOs have been dissolved since 2018, the start of popular protests.