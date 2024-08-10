Israeli air strike kills 100 Palestinians at a school
By Nathan Morley
Palestinian medical sources – along with the local News Agency WAFA - said victims at the school-turned-shelter in Gaza included women and children. Unconfirmed reports suggest Israeli jets targeted the school in central Gaza while those inside were praying.
A representative of Hamas said the Israeli army "directly bombed the displaced people while they were performing the Fajr prayer, and this is what increased the number of dead rapidly."
Israel's military said it had "precisely struck Hamas terrorists" operating within the school.
Separately, it is now estimated that at least 60,000 Gazans may have fled toward Khan Younis following the latest evacuation order issued by the Israeli army.
The UN said the latest order for residents in central and eastern parts of Khan Younis came on the heels of two earlier orders for people in parts of northern Gaza to evacuate.
Elsewhere, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced Israel's decision to cancel the diplomatic status of Norwegian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
Earlier this week, Israel revoked the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, saying the move was taken in response to "unilateral steps" taken by the Norwegian government.
The decision reportedly relates to Norway joining Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state in May.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here