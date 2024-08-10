Israeli air strike kills 100 Palestinians at a school

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City

At least 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes at a school serving as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City.

By Nathan Morley

Palestinian medical sources – along with the local News Agency WAFA - said victims at the school-turned-shelter in Gaza included women and children. Unconfirmed reports suggest Israeli jets targeted the school in central Gaza while those inside were praying.

A representative of Hamas said the Israeli army "directly bombed the displaced people while they were performing the Fajr prayer, and this is what increased the number of dead rapidly."

Israel's military said it had "precisely struck Hamas terrorists" operating within the school.

Read also 10/08/2024 Patriarch Pizzaballa: We must urgently pray for reconciliation and peace The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem laments the war in the Middle East that continues to cause immense suffering, and asks everyone to pray earnestly for reconciliation and peace, ...



Separately, it is now estimated that at least 60,000 Gazans may have fled toward Khan Younis following the latest evacuation order issued by the Israeli army.

The UN said the latest order for residents in central and eastern parts of Khan Younis came on the heels of two earlier orders for people in parts of northern Gaza to evacuate.

Elsewhere, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced Israel's decision to cancel the diplomatic status of Norwegian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this week, Israel revoked the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, saying the move was taken in response to "unilateral steps" taken by the Norwegian government.

The decision reportedly relates to Norway joining Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as a state in May.

Listen to our report