Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Qatar

Families of Hamas hostages protest as talks due to restart in Qatar (ANSA)

Washington says there has been a ‘promising start’ to the new round of talks in Qatar on a truce and hostage release deal in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

Listen to Nathan Morley's report

Washington says there has been a promising start to the new round of talks in Qatar on a truce and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.

An agreement is seen as essential in preventing this conflict descending into an all-out regional conflict involving Iran, but hopes for a breakthrough are low.

John Kirby, a White house spokesman, said a lot of work needed doing to resolve gaps in the implementation of the framework agreement.

Worse still, Hamas will not participate in the negotiations which are also aimed at resolving outstanding issues and addressing the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

The Doha meeting follows an invitation from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to resume talks.

Earlier this week, American envoy Amos Hochstein warned the clock was ticking for a Gaza ceasefire that could end months of cross-border exchanges between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

Visiting Beirut, the US special envoy to the region, warned there was no more time to waste.

With growing tension between Israel and Lebanon since the killing of Hezbollah's senior military commander in an Israeli raid in southern Beirut last month, diplomats have been working to cool the situation.

In the last 48 hours, the Egyptian Foreign Minister held talks with counterparts in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to discuss efforts to contain regional tensions.

After the attack in Beirut, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed a ‘definite and painful response’.

This issue was also touched upon this week when the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to reports, Mr. Erdogan told Abbas that it was unacceptable for Western countries to support Israel as it continued to conduct attacks in Gaza.