Joe Biden addresses United States first time since withdrawal

From the Oval Office, US President Joe Biden addresses the American people for the first time since his announcement to bow out of the presidential election in November.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday, 21 July 2024, that he was dropping out of the race for the next President of the United States, but said he is intent on serving out the remainder of his term in office. At the time, he said he would speak to the country about his decision later that week.

On Wednesday, 24 July, the US President did so as he addressed Americans in a televised speech, in which he acknowledging that it has been his honor to serve the country, but that it is time to leave his presidential candidature to the younger generation.

In addition, he said he was putting aside personal ambitions for the sake of democracy.

When the US President had issued a statement announcing his withdrawal, he wrote that it had been "the greatest honor" of his life to serve as the nation's President and thanked the American people for "the faith and trust" they had placed in him.



The Democratic party will have a new candidate ahead of the elections this coming November, and thus far, has been rallying behind the country's current Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden has endorsed Harris, since his announcement, expressing, "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year..."



The Democratic candidate for President will be contending against the Republican Party's presidential candidate, former US President, Donald Trump, with his choice for Vice-President, J.D. Vance.

This unprecedented situation of Biden's withdrawing from the race, took place slightly more than a week after the attempted assassination attempt of Donald Trump, and has provoked countless reactions throughout the country and the world.

Former President Donald Trump watched President Biden's speech last evening from his plane after his rally on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.