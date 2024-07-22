Democratic US Presidential nominee uncertain as Biden withdraws

US President Joe Biden withdraws his candidacy for the November elections in the United States, leaving the country's Democrats to decide who will be the party's nominee for the presidential race.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday, 21 July 2024, that he is dropping out of the race for the next President of the United States, but said he is intent on serving out the remainder of his term in office.

In the US President's statement announcing his withdrawal, the President said it has been "the greatest honor" of his life to serve as the nation's President and noted that he would speak to the country about his decision "later this week." He thanked the American people for "the faith and trust" they had placed in him.

Ahead of the elections this coming November, the Democratic Party will seek a new candidate. In a separate post on X, Biden endorsed his current Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

Addressing his "fellow Democrats," in his X post, he wrote: "I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

He added: "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year..."

Whoever the Democrats choose to run for President will be contending against the Republican Party's presidential candidate, former US President, Donald Trump, with his choice for Vice-President, J.D. Vance.

This unprecedented situation, which takes place slightly more than a week after the attempted assassination attempt of Donald Trump, has provoked countless reactions throughout the country and the world.

Kamala Harris leads the list as the most likely candidate for the Democratic party, with its choice expected to be confirmed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.