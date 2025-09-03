Vatican to host seminar on “Creation, Nature, Environment for World Peace”

The meeting will take place 11-12 September at the Casina Pio IV at the Vatican and will be opened by Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The event is organized by the Council of Higher Studies of the Pontifical Academy of Theology, with the participation of ecclesial, business, social, and cultural experts worldwide.

Vatican News

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, will open the international seminar “Creation, Nature, Environment for World Peace” on 11 September at the Casina Pio IV in the Vatican. The event will continue through 12 September. Organized by the Council of Higher Studies of the Pontifical Academy of Theology (PATH), the seminar will feature four thematic panels and include the participation of Church, business, social, and cultural figures from around the world.

The program for the two-day event notes how the Church is calling on all its members and people of goodwill to discern the paths to follow in order to safeguard and reaffirm the common good and peaceful coexistence, in the name of peace, the well-being of humanity, and all of creation.

The seminar will draw inspiration from several key sources, includine the Message of Pope Leo XIV for the 10th World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation (2025), the Canticle of the Creatures by St. Francis of Assisi, the encyclical Redemptor Hominis* by Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI’s reflections on human ecology, the encyclical Laudato si’, and the Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum by Pope Francis. Speakers will focus on the challenges facing humanity today and the urgent need to work together toward a renewed vision of integral human development.

The study sessions will conclude with a Eucharistic celebration presided over by Archbishop Antonio Staglianò, President of the Pontifical Academy of Theology, at 5:30 PM on Friday, 12 September in Saint Peter’s Basilica. A papal audience is also scheduled for Saturday, 13 September at 11:00 AM in the Vatican. More information can be found on www.theologia.va.

The international seminar “Creation, Nature, Environment for World Peace” is made possible with the support of several companies, including Arpinge, Polideck, Guglietta Global, His Way at Work, and NTT DATA. With the backing of prominent business partners, the Pontifical Academy of Theology promotes its initiatives in Italy and around the world, in accordance with the guidelines set out in its new statutes approved in 2023 through the Motu Proprio Ad Theologiam Promovendam.