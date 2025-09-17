Tanzanian-born former Holy See diplomat dies in Rome

Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, former Apostolic Nuncio, has died in Rome at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy of charity and service in the many countries to which he was sent as a papal representative.

By Sarah Pelaji - Tanzania

The Catholic Church in Tanzania is mourning the death of Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, a former Apostolic Nuncio and longtime diplomat of the Holy See. He died on the evening of September 16, 2025, while undergoing treatment at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

The late Archbishop was an indigenous of Bukoba Catholic Diocese in Tanzania.

Bishop Jovitus Francis Mwijage of the Diocese of Bukoba, Tanzania, expressed deep sorrow over the Archbishop’s death.

“Tumsifu Yesu Kristo. It is with great sadness that I announce the death of our beloved Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, who was called to be with the Lord in the evening of September 16, 2025, in Rome,” said Bishop Mwijage in a statement released on Wednesday.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” said the Bishop. “Let us continue to pray for the repose of his soul: Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

A life of service to the Church and the world

Archbishop Rugambwa was born on October 8, 1957, in the Diocese of Bukoba, Tanzania. He was ordained a priest on July 6, 1986, by the late Bishop Nestorius Timanywa, after completing his priestly formation and theological studies.

He joined the diplomatic service of the Holy See on July 1, 1991, and went on to serve in various capacities in Vatican Nunciatures across the globe.

On June 28, 2007, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People.

Later, on February 6, 2010, he was named Titular Archbishop and Apostolic Nuncio to Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe.

His episcopal consecration took place on March 18, 2010, celebrated by Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, then Vatican Secretary of State.

His diplomatic journey continued with further appointments. On March 5, 2015, he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Honduras. On March 29, 2019, Pope Francis named him Apostolic Nuncio to New Zealand and Papal Representative to the Pacific Islands.

On March 30, 2021, his responsibilities expanded further as he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Micronesia, while continuing his mission in the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, New Zealand, Fiji, and Palau.