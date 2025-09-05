Cardinal Parolin: Tragic situation in Gaza, stop the carnage in Ukraine

The Cardinal Secretary of State speaks on the sidelines of an event at Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital. The Holy See continues to raise its voice in the hope that solutions leading to an end to the conflicts can be found.

By Alessandro De Carolis

Since the beginning of the crisis in the Gaza Strip the Holy See has been calling for a ceasefire, the green light for humanitarian aid, and the start of constructive negotiations. But it is an echo that is currently lost in the distance, while the reality is that, despite the daily reports of massacres, “there is currently no dialogue.” Cardinal Pietro Paroli, the Vatican's Secretary of State, addressed the issue on the sidelines of a visit on Friday 5 September to Rome's Bambino Gesù Hospital, where he blessed an image of Pier Giorgio Frassati, whom Pope Leo will canonize on Sunday 7 September together with Carlo Acutis.

Tragedy calls for dialogue

Italian journalist Daniele Rocchi of the SIR Agency asked Cardinal Parolin about his view, in particular the insistence - so often demonstrated by the Pope - “that the parties resume dialogue, and through dialogue may find solutions to the terrible and tragic situation in Gaza.” Ours, the Cardinal continues, “is a voice that continues to be raised because we have done so before. We did so yesterday in a very decisive manner with the president of Israel, and we hope that this voice, united with that of the international community, will have some effect.”

Protecting those who cannot move

Another question asked focused on the critical situations in the region, like that of the whole of Gaza, experienced by the local parish which has given refuge to hundreds of people since the outbreak of hostilities. Concern for them, says Cardinal Parolin, “is high in the sense that there are also many disabled people there who cannot be transferred elsewhere, so we hope that there will be respect for those who have decided to stay there and who cannot do otherwise. And that this appeal to respect and protect them will be heard.”

Ukraine, the Vatican's open doors

The last thought is for the European war front, Ukraine, for which the countries of the coalition of the willing have reaffirmed their commitment to guarantee security. In this case, the Secretary of State reaffirms, “the position of the Holy See is that a dialogue should be initiated,” and Leo XIV himself, he recalls, “had even offered the Vatican as an available venue for these talks to take place.” Cardinal Parolin concludes that this is a sign of “a great willingness to help find all the ways and means that can put an end to this carnage.”