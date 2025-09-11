Cardinal Parolin: From Europe to Middle East, there's risk of endless escalation

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, speaking on the sidelines of a Vatican conference on Thursday, expresses his concern over recent news of growing wars, stressing, 'If there isn’t a moment of reconsideration, there is a risk of the outbreak of a wider war.'

By Valerio Palombaro

We are on the brink of the abyss because there is a risk of an endless escalation that is frightening. The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, did not hide his concern about “the risk of a wider war” when responding to journalists' questions about the Russian drone attack that violated Polish airspace.

Speaking at the Vatican's Casina Pio IV, on the sidelines of the international seminar on “Creation, Nature, Environment, for a World of Peace,” Cardinal Parolin said he shared the analysis expressed yesterday by the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, who spoke of a level of tension similar to that which preceded the First World War.

In this context, Cardinal Parolin observed, “If there really isn’t a moment of reconsideration regarding the path being taken, there is a risk of an endless escalation and thus also of the outbreak of a wider war.”

Humanitarian tragedy on the Gaza Strip



Cardinal Parolin also expressed concern about the war in the Middle East and the tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

The Israeli escalation in the Strip – he said – “unfortunately does not stop, despite the many appeals that have been made, including by the Catholic Church and by the Latin Patriarch, Cardinal Pizzaballa.”

On the other hand, the Cardinal highlighted the “truly admirable resilience” of the parish priest of the Holy Family Church in Gaza, Father Gabriel Romanelli, and of the people sheltered in the church in Gaza City, “They remain alongside people with disabilities and therefore do not want to give in to violence.”

Responding to a question about the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Secretary of State emphasized that “all humanitarian operations that can help alleviate the grave humanitarian crisis in the area are useful, and so we view them positively.”

Room for dialogue and diplomacy

The Cardinal expressed that the Holy See continues its diplomatic efforts tirelessly.

“We are doing everything possible,” Cardinal Parolin said. “Our diplomacy is trying to make contact with all the involved parties; we talk, we insist—these are the tools we have to try to stop this escalation.”

Use of the term genocide

The Cardinal was then asked about today’s resolution by the European Parliament, which calls on member states to recognize Palestine but does not contain the word “genocide” in relation to what is happening in Gaza—unlike a document signed last Monday by some priests and bishops.

"They probably found, in what is happening, elements to apply that definition. We—for the moment—have not done so yet," he said, adding, "This remains to be seen. It is necessary to study; the conditions must be exactly met in order to make such a statement.”

Finally, commenting on last week’s meeting in the Vatican between Pope Leo XIV and the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, Parolin said that the Head of State provided "assurances that there will not be an occupation of Gaza.”

“I give everyone the benefit of good faith; then we’ll have to see the facts,” he concluded.