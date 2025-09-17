Holy See: Respect for Humanitarian Law is a responsibility towards humanity

File photo of experts collecting unexploded cluster bombs during the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan (AFP or licensors)

Addressing a UN “Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions” Archbishop Ettore Balestrero says humanitarian treaties constitute moral commitments to present and future generations.

“Adherence to and respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, are not a form of weakness. On the contrary, they are a noble form of responsibility towards all humanity,” said the Holy See's permanent observer to the UN and other organisations in Geneva.

Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, speaking at the 13th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions on 16 September, began his statement by thanking the Philippines for its commitment to the Convention and by welcoming Vanuatu, which had just joined.

In his statement, he noted that “humanitarian disarmament treaties involve not only legal obligations, but they also constitute moral commitments to present and future generations.”

Quoting Pope Pius XII’s Appeal for Peace in August 1939, he said, “It is truly ‘by the force of reason, not the force of arms, that justice makes its way.’”

Appeal to all States to join

Therefore, he added, the Holy See delegation calls upon all States that are not yet party to this Convention “to adhere to it urgently and implement it promptly, in both letter and spirit.”

The Archbishop recalled that one of the reasons the Convention was established was to protect civilians, assist victims, and prevent further casualties.

“The Holy See therefore deplores the fact that cluster munitions, with their extended destructive consequences on victims and land, continue to be produced, stockpiled, transferred and even used in armed conflicts,” he said, and he decried their deadly legacy that "continues to haunt many innocent victims who have suffered the cruelty of conflicts.”

No lasting peace is possible without disarmament

Thus, as a “family of nations”, he noted that it is a shared responsibility, rooted in international cooperation and solidarity, to assist victims.

Highlighting the fact that “global military expenditure skyrocketing to over 2,7 trillion USD last year, is a matter of grave imbalance and even scandal,” he recalled the words of Pope Francis in his April 2025 Urbi et Orbi Message: “This is particularly evident when compared to the limited resources dedicated to assisting victims of conflicts or those in need, feeding the hungry, and promoting integral human development. Still, no lasting peace is possible without true disarmament.”

Fostering trust between nations

Archbishop Balestrero expressed his belief that while every country’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty and security is legitimate, this must not result in a race to rearmament.

He reflected on the question as to whether strengthening military power can help foster trust between nations and contribute to building lasting peace, and said, “The right to self-defence is not absolute. It must be accompanied not only by the duty to minimise and, where possible, eliminate the root causes or threat of conflict, but also by the duty to limit military capabilities to those strictly necessary for security and legitimate defence.”

No to the arms race

He condemned the “excessive accumulation of weapons, including those that have indiscriminate effects,” which "also risks further fueling the arms race, fomenting threats and fears of others, and contributing to a destabilisation that can lead to a dramatic situation for all.”

The Holy See's permanent observer concluded with an appeal to continue a coordinated effort to promote peace-building and disarmament, and to reaffirm the preeminent and inherent value of human dignity.

Indeed, he said, as Pope Leo recently recalled: “Peace, not conflict, is our most cherished dream, and […] building this peace is a task we undertake together.”