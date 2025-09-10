Earth Partner exhibit highlights urgency of care for Creation

One of the works of the Earth Partner exhbition at Borgo Laudato Si’

The Earth Partner Exhibition at the Borgo Laudato sì features works by young artists from 28 countries on the challenges of the ecological crisis. Cardinal Fabio Baggio welcomes the initiative as a way to engage youth in the urgent call to care for our common home.

By Tommaso Chieco and Linda Bordoni

The Earth Partner Exhibition is on display from 10 September to 4 October at the Borgo Laudato Si’, in Castel Gandolfo, just outside Rome. During the inauguration of the initiative that aims to provide education for a sustainable future on Friday, Pope Leo XIV emphasised that as “creatures among creatures,” humanity bears the responsibility to protect flora and fauna and to care for creation.

A journey through art and sustainability

Presented at Vatican Radio on Wednesday, the exhibition brings together 55 multimedia projects created by artists under 30 from 28 countries. Its purpose is to reflect on the fears and hopes of a generation facing the ecological crisis.

The works on display, by winners and finalists of the Earth Partner Prize annual competition, convey powerful and urgent messages highlighting the consequences of reckless actions, while others celebrate the beauty of nature.

The press conference to present the exhibition

Cardinal Fabio Baggio, Under Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, welcomed the exhibition, noting its strong educational value. “We are very happy to welcome this exhibit at the Borgo Laudato si’,” he said. “It is a way of participating in formation and in integral ecology, which is at the heart of the mission of the Laudato sì Centre for Higher Education."

Cardinal Fabio Baggio at Earth Partner exhibition launch

Cardinal Baggio noted that the perspectives of young artists can contribute to raising awareness about today’s global challenges.

"This exhibit brings to the Centre the voices of many young people from around the world, who, through their photographs, have highlighted the climate crisis and the many problems our planet—our common home—is facing today,” he explained.

The Under Secretary also stressed the importance of fostering dialogue with younger generations.

“Through their sensitivity, we hope to engage with many other young visitors who come here for formation, so that they may understand how urgent the call to care for our common home really is,” he said.

The Earth Partner Prize, an annual competition founded six years ago by the creative agency Art Partner, have produced photographs and videos that draw attention both to the consequences of human recklessness and to the beauty of nature and its resilience.