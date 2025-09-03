Borgo Laudato si’: Pope Leo XIV to launch new ecological and spiritual chapter

The Management Director of the Borgo Laudato Si’ ecology project illustrates the initiative, which Pope Leo XIV will officially inaugurate on Friday, explaining that it is open to everyone regardless of faith or other affiliations. He hopes that tourists visiting the once-exclusive summer Papal Villa, gardens, and farm in Castel Gandolfo will leave inspired by the message of caring for our common home, the Earth.

By Paul Samasumo – Vatican City

The Papal Villa and lush gardens in Castel Gandolfo, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Rome, is an expansive complex of buildings and gardens that overlook Lake Albano. Originally, the site belonged to Emperor Domitian’s villa but was acquired by the Holy See and has historically served as the summer residence for Popes.

Pope Leo XIV and the Laudato si’ project

This week, Pope Leo XIV will officially inaugurate much of the Castel Gandolfo property as the Borgo Laudato si’ ecology project. The 135-acre initiative will now offer, in various languages, an hour’s guided tour of the gardens, farmland, Laudato si’ educational centre, restaurant and marketplace to international tourists and visitors.

The educational centre, on the one hand, will be open especially for day or long-stay visitors, diocesan and parish groups, the religious, priests, Bishops, school children, universities, vulnerable communities and delegations of episcopal conferences who might wish to replicate the model. Of interest will be courses specifically designed for the business world, targeting CEOs and industry leaders. Nevertheless, reiterated Borgo Laudato sì Management Director, Fr. Manuel Dorantes, everyone is welcome to the centre.

The project reflects the vision of Pope Francis, who first opened up the Papal Villa to the public and established the initiative in 2023. Pope Francis aimed to promote ecological education by creating a dedicated space for training and raising awareness about environmental issues.

While the Papal Palace will remain reserved for the Pope’s use, Vatican News was told by Fr. Dorantes that this summer, Pope Leo XIV was happy to share the gardens with visitors. The Pope opted to take his daily walks and pray in the gardens during the afternoons, after visitors had left.

Listen to Father Dorantes

Borgo Laudato sì

A vine dedicated to Pope Francis

In many ways, this openness, by both Pope Francis and Pope Leo XUV, is a remarkable testament to both Popes’ willingness to share the space of Castel Gandolfo and its pristine surroundings, previously reserved solely for papal use.

Visitors to the Castel Gandolfo property can now tour the gardens and pray before the Madonina—a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary—where various Popes are said to have brought the Church’s burdens before Mary, the mother of the Church. The visitors, on tour, will see the ancient Roman ruins of Domitian, the Vatican Observatory, the farm, statues and objects of rare art spread on the property.

According to Fr. Dorantes, a new, larger vineyard has also been developed, replacing the smaller one. In collaboration with an Italian university, a pioneering new vine dedicated to Pope Francis has been planted. Fr. Dorantes had an anecdotal estimate that the wine might be ready to be bottled as wine in 2029.

On the premises, a new addition under construction features a restaurant area that will serve produce from the farm, along with a marketplace offering items such as olive oil, honey, dairy, and other products. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in activities such as making cheese.

Fr Dorantes introduces the project

Spiritual nerve centre of the project

At the heart of the Borgo Laudato si’ project is the Church’s vision of integral ecology as articulated by the papal encyclical, Laudato si’. It is an approach that unites faith with tangible care for the Earth and its people. The Church hopes that similar Laudato si’ projects will spring up in dioceses around the world.

The new Laudato si’ Centre for Higher Education, recently built on the property, is expected to be blessed by Pope Leo XIV on Friday this week. When fully operational, it will offer courses on Laudato si’, organic farming, sustainable practices, and ecological leadership training. Thus, the centre’s spirituality will be nurtured through tailored courses responding to the urgent need to care for our shared planet.

The Management Director of the Laudato si’ project, Mexican Father Manuel Dorantes is a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago in the USA.

Borgo Laudato sì