WYD Seoul: Preparations have already begun

The Secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life says preparations have already begun for WYD Seoul 2027 (@Vatican Media)

Following Pope Leo's annoucement of the dates for World Youth Day in 2027, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life extends an invitation to bishops and youth ministry offices worldwide to start their journeys towards the global event.

By Kielce Gussie

Following the Angelus on 3 August during the Jubilee of Youth, Pope Leo XIV announced the dates for the next World Youth Day , which is to be held in Seoul, South Korea.

During the Angelus prayer at Tor Vergata, Pope Leo renewed Pope Francis' invitation to everyone to attend WYD 2027 (@Vatican Media)

“I renew the invitation that Pope Francis extended in Lisbon two years ago: young people from all over the world will gather together with the Successor of Peter to celebrate World Youth Day in Seoul, Korea, from 3 to 8 August 2027.”

“I renew the invitation that Pope Francis extended in Lisbon two years ago: young people from all over the world will gather together with the Successor of Peter to celebrate World Youth Day in Seoul, Korea, from 3 to 8 August 2027.”

The journey continues

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, responded to the papal invitation, expressing his gratitude for the announcement. He also extended an invitation to formators, youth ministry offices, and bishops “to journey together toward Seoul, guided by the theme of WYD Seoul 2027: ' Take courage! I have conquered the world!'

The Prefect shared that it is the theme of the 2025 Jubilee Year—hope—that helps encourage everyone to proclaim the Gospel message throughout the world. “It is up to young people to become pilgrims of hope to heal loneliness and poverty, and to become witnesses of peace in this world torn apart by divisions, conflicts, and wars”, he continued.

According to the Dicastery’s Secretary, Dr. Gleison De Paula Souza, preparation for the WYD in two years has already started and “is proceeding quickly towards the dates chosen by the Holy Father.”

The Dicastery has teamed up with the Local Organizing Committee of Seoul, Dr. De Paula Souza explained, as well as the bishops and young people from around the world, “welcomed by the Korean Church, come together to witness that the encounter with Christ changes lives and gives the courage to overcome the challenges to which they are called.”

See you in Seoul

Closing the Angelus, the Pope tied in the Jubilee message with World Youth Day, saying:

“It is precisely the hope that dwells in our hearts that gives us the strength to proclaim the victory of the risen Christ over evil and death; and you, young pilgrims of hope, will be witnesses of this to the ends of the earth! I look forward to seeing you in Seoul: let us continue to dream together and to hope together.”

“It is precisely the hope that dwells in our hearts that gives us the strength to proclaim the victory of the risen Christ over evil and death; and you, young pilgrims of hope, will be witnesses of this to the ends of the earth! I look forward to seeing you in Seoul: let us continue to dream together and to hope together.”