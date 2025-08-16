Parolin in Burundi: For the common good, so everyone may live with dignity

During his visit to the African country, the Cardinal Secretary of State celebrated Mass on the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary at the Marian Shrine of Mugera, and the day before, he inaugurated a monument at the site where the Apostolic Nuncio, Monsignor Courtney, was assassinated in December 2003.

Vatican News

In Burundi, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary coincided with the elevation of the Parish of Saint Anthony of Padua —located within the territory of the national Marian shrine of Mugera, part of the Archdiocese of Gitega—to the status of Minor Basilica.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin presided over a Mass to celebrate the feast day. He was joined by the bishops of the country, the Apostolic Nuncio to Burundi and his diplomatic collaborator, hundreds of priests, religious men and women, and thousands of faithful. The President of the Republic, Évariste Ndayishimiye, was also in attendance.

A dedication to Mary

People go to pray for the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes at the Shrine of Mugera, which commemorates Burundi’s consecration to the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace, on August 15, 1961. Many prayers have been answered through Mary’s intercession at the shrine and thousands of pilgrims visit each year.

In the shrine, the small grotto is made of African stones—intended to emulate the Grotto of Lourdes. Pilgrims travel to Mugera in search of hope and to pray to their heavenly Mother for peace in human hearts and to enlighten the minds of leaders to select paths of peace to end violence in the world.

People continue to make pilgrimages to this shrine, praying that the long-desired peace will be achieved. The continuous annual pilgrimage highlights that the consecration 56 years ago is an expression of the growing faith of the Church in Burundi.

A man for all of Burundi

For this reason, Cardinal Parolin used his homily during the Mass on 15 August to strongly renew his appeal to overcome personal interests, so that people around the world may focus on serving the common good. Only then can those living in war zones, who continue to suffer and endure deprivation, once again begin to hope for life marked by dignity and safety.

The day before, on 14 August, the Secretary of State visited Minago to bless a monument marking the place where, on December 29, 2003, Archbishop Michael Courtney, an Irish priest and Apostolic Nuncio to Burundi, was killed in an ambush on his way home.

Cardinal Parolin recounted how the archbishop had walked alongside the people of Burundi during challenging years, working tirelessly for reconciliation and peace. Archbishop Courtney had dedicated himself to communicating a vision of achievable peace and being close to everyone—no matter the danger or threat to his life.

Just a few days after his murder, Pope John Paul II proclaimed these words in remembrance of the archbishop: "Archbishop Michael Aidan Courtney, my representative as Apostolic Nuncio to Burundi, was also a witness to this 'Gospel of peace.' He was tragically killed just a few days ago while carrying out his mission of dialogue and reconciliation. Let us pray for him, hoping that his example and his sacrifice may bear fruits of peace in Burundi and throughout the world." (Homily of the Holy Father, January 1, 2004, no. 3)

“Archbishop Michael Aidan Courtney, my representative as Apostolic Nuncio to Burundi, was also a witness to this 'Gospel of peace.' He was tragically killed just a few days ago while carrying out his mission of dialogue and reconciliation. Let us pray for him, hoping that his example and his sacrifice may bear fruits of peace in Burundi and throughout the world.”