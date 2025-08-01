Aleppo Friar in Rome for Jubilee: 'We are living the dream of many Syrians'

Arriving in Rome with some young people—refugees in Europe with their families due to the civil war that broke out in 2011—the Franciscan friar of the Custody of the Holy Land shares with Vatican Media the difficulties faced by the parish of St. Francis of Assisi following recent attacks. However, he also bears witness to the “daily miracle” of a living Christian community of over 1,200 faithful, who continue to persevere with faith and hope.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

“I hope to bring much, much hope.”

These may be simple words, yet they contain all the strength and faith of Brother George Jallouf, a Franciscan of the Custody of the Holy Land and assistant pastor of the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Aleppo.

He arrived in Rome with a group of young people—“children of the diaspora,” as he calls them—to take part in the Jubilee.

It is with them, he says, that “we are realizing a dream that many in Syria still cannot live.”

Young people of Syria in Rome for Jubilee

Young people in Syria asked him to light a candle for them



The young people, refugees in Europe along with their families due to the civil war that erupted in 2011, now live in Germany, France, Belgium, and Sweden.

On a hot Roman afternoon, they find shelter in the shade of Palazzo Pio, home to the Vatican Media offices, proudly waving the flag of their homeland.



“Syrians, at this moment, cannot travel easily due to complications with visas,” explains Brother George.

Nevertheless, the friar personally took upon himself all the intentions of the local Christian community, sharing, “They asked me to light a candle for them and to carry them with me through the Holy Door.”

In fact, he did so. He took photos, sent messages, bearing witness that “they too were there, even if from afar.”

The difficulties and “daily miracles” in Aleppo

Regardless, the reality in Syria remains difficult.

“In Aleppo, the situation is relatively calm,” he says, “but after the recent attacks in Damascus, fear has returned to the hearts of the faithful. We’ve had to increase security even during Masses: men stand at the church doors to protect those coming in to pray.”

Despite everything, the Christian community continues to endure. A numerical minority—about 1,200 faithful—but a living, active presence.

“We have catechism classes from kindergarten all the way through high school," he says, noting, "It’s a grace, a daily miracle.”

When he returns to Syria, Brother George will bring with him the faces, words, and blessing of Rome, and also a certainty, “The Lord is with us. Hope does not disappoint. And we are called to be that hope, every day, for those we encounter.”

From Syria to pray for peace throughout the Middle East

“Just being here and representing Syria is, in itself, a source of pride,” shares one of the young Syrians in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth, adding, “It’s an indescribable emotion. We are truly happy. And we pray that, one day, there may be peace in all the countries of this world.”

Echoing him is a fellow pilgrim, who explains how their presence is meaningful not only for Syria but for the entire Middle East. “There are so many wonderful young Christians there, with a tremendous faith.”

Like Brother George, the young people have become messengers of the prayers and dreams of their peers, reflecting, “We pray here on their behalf, in their name.”

Especially aware of the gift that the opportunity to be in Rome and participate in the Jubilee represents, they tell Vatican News, “We pray especially that the Lord may one day give them too the chance to come and live this experience.”