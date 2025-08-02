ICCROM and the Fabbrica di San Pietro inagurate a partnership for Africa’s Future

An important alliance has been signed to promote the conservation of cultural heritage and sustainable development in African countries. The innovative project will offer new opportunities for young local artisans and artists, helping to build stronger and more prosperous communities.

Putting into practice their shared commitment to cultural heritage and future generations, the Director-General of ICCROM — an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the conservation of cultural heritage in every region of the world — Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, and the President of the Fabbrica di San Pietro in the Vatican, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, have signed a strategic partnership agreement.

The agreement focuses on cultural heritage conservation, craftsmanship, and international cooperation. It lays the foundation for joint collaborations and capacity-building initiatives, with particular emphasis on enhancing artisanal skills for the sustainable restoration and preservation of cultural heritage.

At the heart of the agreement is the commitment to promote local skills, protect Africa's rich heritage, and create socio-economic opportunities for young people through the development of their talents.

An Innovative Approach

“This signing marks the beginning of a meaningful journey, in which two great traditions of knowledge come together," says Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, "one rooted in the heart of the Vatican City and the other forged by the diversity of the world’s heritage. In this partnership, we find renewed energy and inspiration, where the past becomes a source of light and hope for the future. Heritage is much more than what we inherit; it is a living expression of the identities that preceded us and that accompany us as we shape tomorrow. Culture is a bridge, a source of unity and renewal that keeps us human, evolving and enduring through generations.”

The Fabbrica di San Pietro opens its doors

“Through this educational project, the Fabbrica di San Pietro, through its School of Arts and Crafts, opens the doors of the Vatican Basilica to young African artists and artisans," says Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, "offering them the opportunity to acquire unique skills in the conservation and enhancement of cultural heritage. Sharing the knowledge gained over the centuries and transmitting the craftsmanship excellence that preserves Saint Peter's Basilica represents a commitment to the growth of new generations of professionals in the field of cultural heritage protection, in a spirit of service, authentic fraternity and love for the beauty that leads to God.”

Sustainable development and collaboration

The project follows a capacity-building approach that extends locally, allowing participants to integrate the skills acquired in the Vatican with traditional knowledge from their own countries. This exchange of knowledge will be supported by partner institutions in Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kenya, and Tunisia. The initiative aligns with Italy’s international cooperation strategies, which aim to build strong and lasting relationships with African nations, promoting sustainable development and mutual collaboration.

The International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) came about following the aftermath of the Second World War in response to widespread destruction and the urgent need to reconstruct cultural property. The Fabbrica di San Pietro is the Vatican office that manages all matters related to the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter, which preserves the memory of the martyrdom and the tomb of the Apostle, including the conservation and decorum of the building and the internal discipline of its employees and of pilgrims and visitors.