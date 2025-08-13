Holy See outlines peacebuilding role at Chilean congress

Cardinal George Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, addresses a congress on peacebuikding, highlighting the Holy See's efforts, throughout the years, to promote a culture of peace and encounter.

By Vatican News

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, outlined the Holy See’s approach to promoting peace during the International Congress, Pathways to Peace. Religions and Cultures in Dialogue, held at the Catholic University of Temuco, Chile, on the 12th and 13th of August.

Speaking on the theme “Building world peace through dialogue and collaboration among religions, cultures and nations: the Holy See’s commitment and engagement”, Cardinal Koovakad described the Church’s mission to foster peace through truth, justice, mercy, fraternity, dialogue, reconciliation, and humanitarian work.

Initiatives for peace

He highlighted the Pope’s role as Pontifex - meaning “bridge-builder” - and recalled papal appeals for peace from Saint Paul VI’s 1965 address to the UN to Pope Francis’ description of a “third world war fought piecemeal” and Pope Leo XIV’s 2025 call to “build bridges through dialogue and encounter.”

Cardinal Koovakad quoted initiatives such as Pacem in Terris, the annual World Day of Peace, the 1986 interreligious meeting in Assisi, and recent papal documents Laudato si’, Fratelli tutti, and the Document on Human Fraternity.

Holy See diplomacy

The Holy See maintains diplomatic relations with 184 countries, the European Union, and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, and holds permanent observer status at the United Nations. Cardinal Koovakad explained that its diplomatic work focuses on human rights, social justice, peace, and development, often engaging in mediation and supporting multilateral initiatives such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals and climate change negotiations.

Dialogue across religions and cultures

The Prefect also underlined the Holy See’s efforts in interreligious and intercultural dialogue through the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, the Dicastery for Culture and Education, and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. These efforts include bilateral and multilateral meetings, cooperation with the World Council of Churches, and initiatives to promote mutual respect, cultural understanding, and care for creation.

Cardinal Koovakad concluded by stressing that peace “must be built up continually” and is the responsibility of all, not only governments or religious institutions. He called for practical cooperation inspired by the dignity of the human person and the common good.