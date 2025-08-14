Holy See: Indigenous women should be protagonists of a better future

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States reaffirms the Holy See’s closeness to all indigenous peoples, especially indigenous women, in a statement delivered at a commemoration of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples and the Eighth Inter-American Week of Indigenous Peoples.

By Christopher Wells

Speaking at a special session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday, Monsignor Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano reaffirmed the Holy See’s closeness to all indigenous peoples, and especially indigenous women, “in order to promote and safeguard their fundamental rights.”

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the OAS note that the theme of the special session—“Through the Voice of Indigenous Women: Visibility, Leadership, Rights, and Economic Autonomy”—provides guidance for the debate on the contribution and essential role of women in society.

The Holy See, Msgr Cruz Serrano said, advocates for indigenous women to be seen as “active protagonists in building” a common future, rather than “passive beneficiaries” of policies imposed from without. Such advocacy, he explained, should be seen in the context of the Holy See’s promotion of indigenous cultures, with “appropriate spiritual journeys and attention to the customs and languages of the peoples.”

The Permanent Observer went on to say that that the Church, in its various institutions and in the work it undertakes, “continues to care for Indigenous peoples in many parts of the hemisphere, investing in their education and health, and raising awareness in society, so that the members of these communities can be the protagonists and leaders of their own history.” He noted in particular the “intensive” work of episcopal conferences, dioceses, parishes, and missions, as well as that of the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM), among others.

Finally, Msgr Cruz Serrano expressed the Holy See’s appreciation for the work of the OAS in reaching out to indigenous peoples and vulnerable peoples, especially women and girls, living in the region; and its renewed support “for initiatives that seek to amplify their voice, protect their rights, and ensure their full participation in the life of society.”