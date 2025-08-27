Cardinal Parolin: Many interests are preventing a solution to the Gaza tragedy

Responding to questions asked by journalists following the Mass on the Memorial of Saint Monica, celebrated at the Basilica of Saint Augustine in Campo Marzio, Rome, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin expresses hopes in echoing Pope Leo's appeal that a “collective punishment” in the Middle East would be avoided, and that a ceasefire and “safe access” to humanitarian aid would be achieved.

Vatican News

Following the Mass on the liturgical memorial of Saint Monica, celebrated at the Basilica of Saint Augustine in Campo Marzio, Rome, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin reiterated the Holy See’s position on the crisis in the Middle East, recalling the appeal of Pope Leo XIV and the statements of the Patriarchs of the Holy Land.

Halting displacement of Gaza’s population

"I would like to recall the appeal made by the Pope this morning during the General Audience, which reflects the Holy See’s thinking on the situation in Gaza," Cardinal Parolin explained. He recalled how the Pope, along with the Greek Orthodox and Latin Patriarchs, had called for “an end to the war” and had spoken out “against the displacement of the population of Gaza.”

Many interests at stake

The Cardinal emphasized that “there are many possible solutions, solutions that could truly end this situation,” but he denounced the weight of various “political,” “economic,” “power-related,” and “hegemonic” interests that are obstructing “a humane resolution to this tragedy.”

Staying, an act of courage

Regarding the protection of religious personnel and the faithful in Gaza, Cardinal Parolin said that “freedom has been granted in light of the Israeli government’s evacuation order.” He reported that the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, had said that the faithful of the Orthodox parish were asked “to leave Gaza.” “Each person will decide what to do,” the Cardinal said, while acknowledging that “choosing to stay is courageous.” He added, however, that he does not know “how that can be carried out if there is this evacuation order" and "total control, on the ground, of the territory.”

Signs from diplomacy

On the diplomatic front, the Vatican Secretary of State confirmed ongoing “contacts with the U.S. administration through the embassy,” and expressed hope that the international talks stemming from the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to Washington will produce concrete results: “I expect what the Pope has asked for: a ceasefire, safe access to humanitarian aid, respect for international humanitarian law — which are essential— and that collective punishment can be avoided.”

Israeli government’s position

Finally, regarding the risk of a forced evacuation of Gaza’s population, Cardinal Parolin acknowledged that so far, the Israeli government “has shown no intention of backing down" from this position and that “perhaps there is little hope,” though he reiterated the Holy See’s intention to “persist” in pushing for change.