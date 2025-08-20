Cardinal Grech urges Peruvian Bishops to listen for God's voice

As the Plenary Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Peru gathers this week in Lima, Cardinal Grech sends greetings as they reflect on synodality, with a method, which he says, will help them to discern, amid so much noise, the voice from on high, and entrusts their time of grace together to the Blessed Mother.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Your meeting takes on the character of a true spiritual retreat, more than a simple organizational gathering. It is a time of grace, in which the Spirit speaks to the heart of the Church through the hearts of her pastors."

Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod, expressed this in a message he addressed to the Bishops of Peru, who are gathered these days for the 129th Ordinary Plenary Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of the country (Lima, August 18–21, 2025).

The Peruvian bishops listened to the audio message yesterday, Tuesday, August 19, in the early afternoon local time.

Discerning voice from on high

Cardinal Grech began his text by expressing his great joy for their choice during their Assembly to deepen together the Final Document of the Synod, and said he was pleased they chose to reflect on “conversation in the Spirit,” noting that this method, "in the midst of many voices, will help you discern that voice which comes from on high, which guides both personal and communal conversions, inspires new pastoral practices, and suggests the structures necessary for synodality to take root in your local Churches."

Some homework

In this context, the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod invited the Bishops to consider the Guidelines for the implementation phase of the Synod, which can offer a horizon against which to reflect, so that the fruits of your work may contribute to a broader ecclesial discernment, along with the Final Document, which gathers the fruits of a journey shaped by listening to the People of God and the discernment of the Pastors.

Finally, Cardinal Grech concluded by entrusted them to the Blessed Mother and remembered Pope Leo XIV's words from the loggia of St. Peter's election reaffirming that we are a missionary Church that builds bridges, with arms open, and full of love.

