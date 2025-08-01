200 confessionals now open for the day of penitence in Rome
Vatican News
For the hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims who have arrived in Rome for their Jubilee, Friday, 1 August, will be a day fully dedicated to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, before gathering with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday and Sunday at the Tor Vergata esplanade. From 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 200 confession stations will be available, staffed by priests and confessors ready to listen.
Stations in Different Languages
Pilgrims who speak Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese, and Polish will find confession stations in their own languages available throughout the day. Stations for German, Hungarian, Slovak, Korean, and Chinese speakers will be available at designated times.
Youcat Distributes Its Book on Confession
During the “Day of Penitence,” twenty volunteers from the Youcat Foundation will distribute 10,000 copies of the Youcat book on confession. This special edition, published for the Jubilee of Youth, will be available in four languages: Italian, English, French, and German.
First published in 2014 and updated for the occasion, the book aims to provide young people with an accessible introduction to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The new edition includes an examination of conscience, explanations of the meaning of confession, and some helpful prayers.
