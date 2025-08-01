200 confessionals now open for the day of penitence in Rome

The confessionals are now open at Circus Maximus for pilgrims to take advantage of this Penitential Day during the Jubilee of Youth (Copyright (c) 2022 Stefano Tammaro/Shutterstock.)

From 10:30am to 6:00pm, the Circus Maximus, the ancient Roman arena, will be an open-air confessional for young people wishing to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation as part of the Holy Year celebrations. For the occasion, the Youcat Foundation will distribute 10,000 copies of a text on the subject.

For the hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims who have arrived in Rome for their Jubilee, Friday, 1 August, will be a day fully dedicated to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, before gathering with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday and Sunday at the Tor Vergata esplanade. From 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., 200 confession stations will be available, staffed by priests and confessors ready to listen.

Stations in Different Languages

Pilgrims who speak Italian, Spanish, English, French, Portuguese, and Polish will find confession stations in their own languages available throughout the day. Stations for German, Hungarian, Slovak, Korean, and Chinese speakers will be available at designated times.

Around 200 confessionals are available to young people for the Sacrament of Reconciliation today (ANSA)

Youcat Distributes Its Book on Confession

During the “Day of Penitence,” twenty volunteers from the Youcat Foundation will distribute 10,000 copies of the Youcat book on confession. This special edition, published for the Jubilee of Youth, will be available in four languages: Italian, English, French, and German.

The Youcat Foundation will distribute 10,000 copies of a text dedicated to confession.

First published in 2014 and updated for the occasion, the book aims to provide young people with an accessible introduction to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The new edition includes an examination of conscience, explanations of the meaning of confession, and some helpful prayers.