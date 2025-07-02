Young Christians launch spiritual manifesto to restore the soul of Europe

The Holy See Press Office holds a conference to present the “Manifesto of Young Christians of Europe”. Ignited by their pilgrimage route starting in Rome and ending in Jerusalem, this initiative aims to revive Europe’s Christian identity and hope.

By Janina Eddy

Rome ’25 - The Way of St. James (Santiago de Compostela)’27 - Jerusalem ‘33 is the name of a project created by a group of young people and presented on Tuesday at a briefing at the Holy See Press Office as part of a Manifesto of Young Christians of Europe.

The initiative involves pilgrimages, evangelisation, and healing to “restore the soul of Europe”, rekindling the hope so often lost, as written by Pope Francis in Spes Non Confundit .

Thus, those involved aim to tell the world that everyone can reconnect with the “beauty, truth, and love of Christ”, especially when it is difficult in times of trouble and struggles.

Becoming a part of the pastoral and evangelisation process promoted by the Dicastery for Evangelisation and in preparation for the Jubilee of Youth, the “Young Christians of Europe” will start with the proclamation of the Manifesto at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere on Friday, 1 August 2025. They will continue to Santiago de Compostela in 2027 and journey to Jerusalem in 2033.

A movement that speaks to all

During the press conference, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, explained that the Manifesto of Young Christians is not just an “event” but it is a movement, created in order to speak to all young Europeans about their faith, which has significant relevance on this continent.

Bishop Mikel Garciandia of Palencia, Spain, emphasised the importance of this “genesis”, stating the urgent need to make this project widespread and to see its end goal, to have truly Christian Europe, come to fulfilment.

Father Antonio Ammirati, Secretary General of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences, echoed the voice of Pope Francis, saying, “Do not just be a tourist but put on the sandals of pilgrims”, noting that there is remarkable hope in today’s youth.

Reverand Monsignor Graziano Borgonovo added that the essence of a pilgrimage is a call for “we choose to journey because following Christ does not mean being still…”, and Archbishop Francisco José Prieto Fernández of Santiago de Compostela, quoted Pope St John Paul II and urged the youth to listen to the Lord’s call.

Presenting the Manifesto at the Holy See Press Office

Young people looking for sense and meaning

Lastly, Fernando Moscardó Vegas, the young representative and spokesperson of the International Committee of the Rome 25 - Santiago 27 - Jerusalem 33 project, stated that the Manifesto was solely the result of the young generation looking for a sense and meaning. “Christ is living and Europe can find its soul if it listens” Vegas said, and he quoted St. Augustine saying, “Lord you made us for you and we will be in rest if we find you”, creating the Manifesto, he explained is a call to faith from a young generation that is not afraid to seek for more.

This initiative, he concluded, must not only be regarded as a campaign, but rather a prophetic and missionary revolution, signalling a profound and transformative return to Christ. The Young Christians know that they are accompanied by Mary who undeniably said “yes, therefore the “spiritual sword” which has become a symbol of Europe once again is turning toward heaven, revealing that just like Mary’s “yes” we too can turn to Christ to find the missing pieces of our lives.

Fernando Moscardó Vegas