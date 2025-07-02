The Secretariat of State is the Curial office that works most closely with the Pope in the exercise of his supreme mission, effectively acting as the ‘driving force’ behind the political and diplomatic activities of the Holy See, as well as the ‘link’ and an organising factor in the coordination of the Roman Curia.

By Amedeo Lomonaco

Divided into three sections—the Section for General Affairs, the Section for Relations with States and International Organisations, and the Section for Diplomatic Staff of the Holy See—the Secretariat of State is tasked with assisting the Pope in governing the Holy See and exercising his ministry as Universal Shepherd. The Secretariat of State is a multinational group of people who work closely with the Pope, coordinating between the Dicasteries and Institutions of the Apostolic See and, externally, having responsibility for the Papal Representations. The Secretary of State is the Pope’s closest collaborator in governing the universal Church. The current Secretary of State is Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Historical notes

The origins of the Secretariat of State go back to the fifteenth century. The Apostolic Constitution Non debet reprehensibile of 31 December 1487 established the Secretaria Apostolica comprising twenty-four Apostolic Secretaries, one of whom bore the title Secretarius Domesticus.

More recently, in 1814 Pius VII established the Sacred Congregation for the Extraordinary Ecclesiastical Affairs. With the Apostolic Constitution Sapienti consilio of 29 June 1908, Saint Pius X divided the Sacred Congregation for Extraordinary Ecclesiastical Affairs in the form later fixed by the Codex Iuris Canonici of 1917. Paul VI, with the Apostolic Constitution Regimini Ecclesiae Universae of 1967, implementing the will expressed by the bishops at the Second Vatican Council, reformed the Roman Curia and gave a new structure to the Secretariat of State. In 1988, John Paul II promulgated the Apostolic Constitution Pastor Bonus , which restructured the Roman Curia and divided the Secretariat of State into two sections: the Section for General Affairs and the Section for Relations with States. Finally, Francis initiated a new process of reform, which culminated in 2022 with the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium .

Sala dei Trattati (Treaty Room) in the Secretariat of State

General Affairs

The Section for General Affairs, under the direction of the Substitute, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, is responsible for handling matters regarding the everyday service of the Supreme Pontiff, both in caring for the universal Church. It promotes coordination between the Dicasteries, Organisms and Offices of the Apostolic See, without prejudice to their autonomy, and also takes care of matters relating to meetings of the Heads of Curial Institutions. It is responsible for all matters concerning the Representatives of States to the Holy See. In addition, it is responsible for: drafting and sending the documents entrusted to it by the Holy Father; overseeing the publication of the Acta Apostolicae Sedis; providing guidance to the Dicastery for Communication regarding official communications concerning both the acts of the Roman Pontiff and the activities of the Holy See; and safeguarding the Lead Seal and the Fisherman’s Ring. This Section is also responsible for handling all acts concerning appointments made or approved by the Roman Pontiff, and for coordinating and publishing statistics on the Church throughout the world.

Relations with States and International Organisations

The Section for Relations with States and International Organisations—headed by the Secretary, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher—is responsible for dealing with matters that involve civil governments. The Section is responsible for the Holy See’s diplomatic and political relations with States or other subjects of international law, as well as for representing the Holy See at international intergovernmental organisations and multilateral conferences. This Section is also responsible for granting authorisation whenever a Dicastery or body of the Roman Curia intends to publish a statement or document relating to international relations or relations with civil authorities. Furthermore, in particular circumstances, on behalf of the Supreme Pontiff and after consulting the competent dicasteries of the Curia, it carries out all matters relating to the provision of particular Churches, as well as their establishment or modification.

Reception room of the Secretary for Relations with States

Diplomatic Personnel of the Holy See

This Section, under the guidance of the Secretary, Archbishop Luciano Russo, deals with matters relating to persons working in the diplomatic service of the Holy See, in particular their living and working conditions and their ongoing training. It also collaborates with the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in the selection and training of candidates for the diplomatic service of the Holy See. The Section for Diplomatic Staff of the Holy See was established on 21 November 2017 by Pope Francis.

Sharing the challenges and hopes of the People of God

Addressing the members of this ancient institution on 5 June 2025 , Pope Leo XIV expressed words of gratitude: “I am comforted by the knowledge that I am not alone and that I can share the responsibility of my universal ministry with you.”

The Secretariat of State is a diverse community that offers “a precious service to the life of the Church.” Together, Pope Leo said, “we share the questions, difficulties, challenges and hopes of the People of God throughout the world.”