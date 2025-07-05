Pope names French bishop Thibault Verny as new president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

Pope Leo appoints Thibault Verny, Archbishop of Chambéry and Bishop of Maurienne and Tarentaise to succeed Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley as the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. In France, Archbishop Verny was responsible for the fight against child abuse within the Episcopal Conference.

By Jean Charles Putzolu

Archbishop Thibault Verny is the new president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. He will put his French experience at the service of the universal Church, while retaining his diocesan responsibilities. He was President of the Council for the Prevention and Fight against Paedophilia within the Episcopal Conference of his own country until last June, when he passed the baton to Bishop Gérard Le Stang of Amiens, who was elected to that position during the last plenary assembly.

First in the Archdiocese of Paris and then within the Conference of Bishops of France, Archbishop Verny has been actively involved in the fight against abuse in the Church, dedicating himself to listening to and accompanying victims, as well as to the necessary interaction with civil and judicial authorities. He sees his appointment as a form of recognition of the work carried out by the French Church with the establishment of the CIASE (Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church), leading to the publication of the report by its president Jean Marc Sauvé, and the establishment of the INIRR, a body for reparation and compensation.

In this interview with Vatican Media, the Archbishop says he intends to continue the work of his predecessor, the American Capuchin Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, with whom he has collaborated on several occasions, to establish a culture of protection for vulnerable people.



Vatican Media: Archbishop Verny, you are taking over as president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, established by Pope Francis in March 2014. Pope Leo XIV chose you to succeed Cardinal O’Malley, who recently turned 80. How do you feel about the appointment?

Archbishop Verny: Three words came to my mind and heart. First of all, the word “humility” in the face of the importance and gravity of the mission and the challenges that come with it. Then the word “gratitude”, towards our Holy Father, Leo XIV, for the trust he has shown in me; gratitude, of course, also towards Cardinal O’Malley, with whom I had the opportunity to collaborate in the Pontifical Commission, and for all his work. The third word is “determination” to continue and deepen this work.

Q. You have experience within the Bishops’ Conference on this sensitive issue. Now you will be able to put it to good use for the universal Church...

A. In France, my mission, first in the Archdiocese of Paris and then in the Bishops’ Conference, allowed me to listen to the victims and accompany them on their journey. It was a decisive experience. I also had the opportunity to work with representatives of civil society, particularly in the field of justice, with whom we were able to develop working protocols that allowed us to establish a methodology. It is also significant to be able to work with the civil authorities, in addition, of course, to all the dioceses of France.



Q. What do you think will be the priorities of the Pontifical Commission and your priorities for the universal Church?

A. First of all, I think of the members of the Commission for the Protection of Minors and all those who work there. I am moved to be able to continue to further develop this work with the team and all of its members.

The priorities will be to continue the work already presented in the annual report, the initiatives in countries that need them, and through the “Memorare” project to support the Churches in welcoming and accompanying victims. The guidelines will be published shortly. They provide guidance for the accompaniment and protection of minors.

Another point that I think is important will be to be able to network the initiatives. Too often, individual countries work on their own. Instead, it is necessary to be able to support each other and share what is being done.

Q. How important is it to work with victims and accompany them?

A. The Pontifical Commission does not have the task of replacing local structures and Episcopal Conferences. It is a matter of raising awareness among the various episcopates, religious orders and congregations in different countries about listening to and accompanying victims in a specific way.

Within the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, it is essential that there are victims and their parents and families who bring their irreplaceable experience. It seems to me that we must continue to implement a mindset, a culture, within the Churches to spread the protection of minors and ensure that it becomes natural, both in the Church and in families and also in society.

Q. What is your assessment of the work of the Pontifical Commission as you have seen it from your diocese; and, in particular, in the climate of hostility, or at least mistrust, on the part of some sectors of public opinion, which the Commission itself and the Church have had to face?

A. I don’t think the term “hostility” is necessarily appropriate. I would rather say “demand”. The demand on the Church with regard to its mission, its place in society, and the expectation of a truly exemplary Church, capable of caring for vulnerable people and in particular minors. There is this element of humility that the Church must have, the recognition of the truth in order to look to the future.

As for all the work done by the Pontifical Commission since its creation, it must continue to take root both in the Roman context, that of the Curia; and in that of the Episcopal Conferences and religious congregations. And the annual report contributes to this.

Q. At one point, one might have thought that trust had been lost between the faithful, or some of them, and the representatives of the Church. Has the work of reconciliation been done today? Is it necessary to continue along this path?

A. I remain cautious. Trust is not achieved by decree. It is earned and built day by day. There is a temptation to want to talk about something else, to want to turn the page. However, the work of truth and accompaniment of victims must continue. The protection of minors remains and will always be a topical issue. This is the condition for the Gospel to be heard and believed.