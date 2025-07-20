Parolin: Violence in Gaza 'must end'

The Holy See's Secretary of State tells Vatican News that “all the victims of the tragedy in Gaza are represented" in the Pope's words at the Angelus today.

By Vatican News

During the Angelus on Sunday, July 20, Pope Leo pronounced the names of the three victims of the Israeli attack days earlier on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza.

In those names, “all the victims” of Gaza are represented. That's according to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, speaking to Vatican News from Fiera di Primiero in Trentino, where he is currently on holiday.

“The Holy Father, in today’s Angelus, in which he recalled the tragic events in Gaza in recent days,” said the Holy See Secretary of State, “also wished to explicitly remember certain victims. Clearly, in the names of these victims, all the victims of the tragedy in Gaza are represented.”

“There is absolutely no distinction between one and the other,” Parolin said. “All are the object of an unacceptable violence; all are victims of a conflict that must end as soon as possible. We take them all into our hearts, we truly feel them all present within us, and for all — for everyone — we implore the peace of God and, above all, through their sacrifice, their blood, we pray for the end of this tragedy.”