Cardinal Parolin: Situation unbearable in Gaza with destruction and starvation

In an interview with Italy's public broadcaster RAI TG2 Post on Friday evening, 18 July, the Vatican Secretary of State speaks about the call of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the Pope, while also urging clarity on the attack that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, and that words be followed by actions. On the Holy See’s role in mediating ongoing conflicts, Cardinal Parolin emphasizes that "political will is needed to end the war" and that "the toll is terrible for everyone."

Vatican News

"A war without limits": That is how Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, described the situation in Gaza during a phone interview Friday evening, 18 July, with the news program TG2 Post produced by Italy's public broadcaster RAI. The Cardinal spoke of a situation that has gone beyond any limits and marked a grave development, calling for transparency regarding last Thursday’s military attack on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, which caused three deaths and ten injuries, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

Concerning the many ongoing wars, he reiterated that the Holy See is always open to mediation, but that “mediation,” he emphasized, “only works when both sides accept it.” He also commented on the phone call that took place yesterday between the Pope and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Excerpts of the interview of RAI TG2 Post with Cardinal Parolin

19 July 2025, 11:30
