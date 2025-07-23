Jubilee of Youth: ‘A step towards building peace in the world’

At a press conference in the Vatican, Archbishop Rino Fisichella explains how the Jubilee of Youth will offer “an embrace from all young people worldwide” to those living in war zones.

By Kielce Gussie

The Jubilee of Influencers and the Jubilee of Youth are next on the agenda for the events in the Jubilee Year of Hope. Ahead of the events taking place from 28 July – 3 August, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, highlighted the multicultural and diverse events that will make up this Jubilee.

Young people from all over the world are scheduled to arrive in the Eternal City to participate in what the Archbishop described as "probably the most anticipated moment" of the year.

Read also 23/07/2025 Bringing the hopes of young South Africans to the Jubilee A bishop and young person from South Africa share how young people have been preparing to attend the Jubilee of Youth in Rome from July 28 to August 3, despite challenges and ...



About 146 countries will be represented throughout the week, with 78% coming from European countries. The other 22% will travel from across the globe, including some young people from countries facing conflict such as Iraq, South Sudan, and Lebanon.

"Essentially, this moment of celebration, this moment of joy, is also meant to offer them the embrace of all the young people from around the world - a gesture that symbolizes an authentic moment of peace and a step toward building peace in the world," Archbishop Fisichella explained.

Open doors for the hundred of thousands

At least half a million young people are expected to arrive on 28 July, which "is an exceptionally significant figure", the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization said. For the thousands that will be in the city for this Jubilee, 370 churches, 400 school buildings, gyms, and a number of families will open their doors to house the young people.

The prayer vigil and Mass will be held at the same location as the 15th World Youth Day held in Rome at Tor Vergata

Organizers in the Eternal City have been preparing for the crowds in every aspect, including how food will be provided. Archbishop Fisichella pointed out that there will be 20 food stations spread throughout the city, “in addition to the 3,500 vendors, young people will have the opportunity to register and receive lunch and dinner. Breakfast will be distributed at all the accommodation sites.” Even celiac options will be available for those who need it.

An intense week of faith, fun, friendship

The weeklong Jubilee will start with “Dialogue with the City”, which are 70 events spanning three days – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday held in the different squares around Rome. These events are organized by different associations, groups, and bishops’ conferences.

For example, the Duc in Altum theatre group will travel the streets of the city putting on a theatrical work on the life of St. Therese of Lisieux. Caritas Internationalis will have a stand with an interactive map with videos of young people involved in Caritas’ mission. Mary's Meals will also be present, discussing the work they do to break the cycle of poverty for millions of children across the globe.

Ending the day will be the official welcome Mass in St. Peter’s Square at 7pm local time.

Friday, 1 August will be dedicated to the sacrament of confession as the Circus Maximus will be decked out with tents and some 200 priests will be present, dedicated to offering the thousands of young people present the opportunity to take advantage of this penitential day.

On the evening of Saturday, 2 August, one of the biggest events will be held at Tor Vergata – the same location of World Youth Day 2000. There, Pope Leo XIV will join the hundreds of thousands of young people for the prayer vigil, during which three people – one from Mexico, one from the United States, and one from Italy – will each ask the Pope a question.

The Jubilee of Youth will close with a Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 3 August.