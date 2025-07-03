Archbishop Caccia: ‘Development should serve the well-being of all’

Archbishop Caccia speaks at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, in Seville, Spain

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, speaks at the Conference on Financial Development in Seville, Spain, emphasizing the importance of fostering development on those most in need while upholding the dignity of every human being.

By Grace Lathrop

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN, stressed the importance of looking beyond just economic metrics or financial systems when discussing approaches for development after recent funding cuts to international aid.

Speaking at the Conference on Financial Development in Seville, Spain, he called for world leaders to rethink priorities, act in solidarity, and fix global systems so that they uplift all people.

The purpose of development

In his speech, Archbishop Caccia addressed King Felipe VI of Spain, saying that in order to see results, development projects must be human-centered and deeply rooted in moral value.

He also spoke on behalf of those suffering the most from recent funding cuts, saying development “must not be at the service of economy, but have at its center and promote the God-given dignity of every human person.”

For decades, global development has been measured through different economic indicators, he said, calling for a change in priority.

He argued that “development should serve the well-being of all, especially the poor and most in need, fostering justice, solidarity, and peace.”

Archbishop Caccia said the Holy See believes that the world must shift from focusing on economic markets to integral human development in order to effectuate change.

A broken system

Archbishop Caccia explained that the current financial system does not properly serve those in need, saying it comes as “a result of a series of decisions and priorities which frequently fail to serve the common good, consistently leave those in the most vulnerable situations struggling.”

The Archbishop also raised the concern that current economic plans are going against long-standing Catholic traditions, like serving the poor and vulnerable.

Results of development models are leading to a growing increase in inequality, rather than helping to overcome it, he said.

Pope Leo XIV, noted Archbishop Caccia, has stated that “every effort should be made to overcome global inequalities that are carving deep divides between continents.”

Policy and development choices continue to drive divides between economic classes and as Archbishop Caccia mentioned, global financial systems are not neutral players.

A call to action

In his address, the Holy See’s representative at the UN called for reform of the international financial systems, describing them as outdated and unable to affectively solve current world problems.

The current system does not have the means to support countries to achieve further human development, and the Holy See is urging world leaders to make a change.

Archbishop Caccia concluded by reminding global leaders that “the time to act is now, not as isolated entities, but as one human family.”