Holy See and Italy sign agreement for renewable energy plant

The Holy See and the Italian Republic have signed an agreement to build an agrivoltaic plant in the Vatican’s Santa Maria di Galeria area just outside of Rome, aiming to supply Vatican City State with renewable energy.

By Vatican News

Upholding and taking action on a shared commitment to promote ecological responsibility and sustainable development, the Holy See and the Republic of Italy signed an agreement on Thursday for the construction of an agrivoltaic plant in Santa Maria di Galeria, an area belonging to the Holy See located near Rome.

The agreement was signed on 31 July 2025 at the Italian Embassy to the Holy See. Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, signed on behalf of the Holy See, while Ambassador Francesco Di Nitto represented the Italian Republic.

Archbishop Gallagher and Ambassador Di Nitto sign agreement

The agreement, composed of five articles, will enter into force upon the exchange of diplomatic notifications confirming the completion of internal procedures by both parties.

The initiative is being hailed as a tangible expression of the strong bilateral relations between the Holy See and Italy. It reflects a shared commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, aligning with Pope Francis’ call for an “integral ecology” and care for our common home, as articulated in Laudato si’.

The agrivoltaic plant

The agrivoltaic plant, to be installed on Holy See property in Santa Maria di Galeria, aims to provide Vatican City State with renewable electricity while preserving agricultural use of the land.

The project has been carefully designed to respect the natural landscape, minimise environmental impact, protect cultural and archaeological heritage, and maintain the area's hydrogeological balance.