Gaza: In the face of horror, we cannot look away

Vatican News' Deputy Editorial Director, Massimiliano Menichetti, reflects on the paradox of dying of hunger before a connected and technological world that documents and narrates all. Politicians and governments, he notes, cannot, and must not, pretend not to see.

By Massimiliano Menichetti

How much longer must we wait? What more must we witness before we stop the barbarity of war... an appeal recently relaunched by Pope Leo XIV? A cry is raised each day from Gaza. Every war is a tragedy that must end, whether in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, or Yemen. The death of even one person diminishes the whole of humanity. Yet in Gaza, death comes not only from bombs or bullets, but from hunger. Children no longer cry. The elderly cease to sustain. Adults no longer walk. Hearts stop beating: exhausted, breathless, depleted.

In a world that is informed and connected, where every event is documented and broadcast in images and sound, people are dying of deprivation. Technology records suffering but does not cure it. Faced with such inhumanity, indifference is not an option. We cannot become numb or turn away after seeing such suffering.

We are all called to be builders of peace, welcome, dialogue, fraternity, and hope. Each person has a voice that can defend life, uphold dignity, and promote the common good. And many voices, raised in aid, mediation, and support, must not go unheard and unheeded. Political leaders and governments must not remain silent.

By choosing and building paths of peace and concrete aid, the work of diplomacy is strengthened. It is in these actions that authentic humanity is forged—a humanity in which peace is not merely a word spoken, but a reality lived.