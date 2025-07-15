From Mexico to Castel Gandolfo: A unique experience of creation

The three seminarians from Mexico volunteering at the Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo.

Three young seminarians from Mexico are volunteering at the Laudato Si' Village at Castel Gandolfo this summer and are helping to bring Pope Francis’ ecological dream to life—now being carried forward by Pope Leo XIV.

By Sebastián Sansón Ferrari

The Laudato Si’ Village is a 55-hectare ecological haven nestled within the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo. In addition to the gardeners, guides, and caretakers, Porfirio, Sergio, and Israel are dedicating their time this summer to serving in the hillside town.

Hailing from dioceses in Mexico, these future priests embody the youthful face of the Church and offer a living testimony of hope.

The three seminarians volunteering at Borgo Laudato Si' will spend one month there as part of their experience.

During Pope Leo XIV’s time of rest, the three men serve as volunteers in this green space inspired by Pope Francis’ ecological vision. There are no bells to mark their schedule nor rigid timetables; their day begins whenever they are needed—whether taking care of the gardens in the morning or welcoming visitors to this “living laboratory” of the Laudato si’ encyclical.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience in my formation,” says Porfirio Ramírez Méndez from the Archdiocese of Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca. “After being closed for so long, this place is now open to the public. It’s a blessing.”

The Village, with 35 hectares of gardens and 20 of farmland, is more than just a green oasis—it is a center of formation in integral ecology and fraternity. More than plants are cultivated here: values are planted, and a culture of care and respect for biodiversity is nurtured.

The Borgo Laudato Si' has 35 hectares of gardens and 20 of farmland

Sergio Camarillo Gámez, 27, from the Archdiocese of Puebla, describes it as a hands-on school of the Gospel: “We help with gardening, cleaning the fountains, welcoming visitors, and other tasks.”

He recalls a particularly meaningful moment during his stay—one that will remain etched in his priestly formation: being able to participate in Mass with the Holy Father, which he called “truly a gift from God.”

Carrying on Pope Francis' vision

Pope Leo XIV continues the legacy of his predecessor, and, on July 9, he celebrated the first Mass for the Care of Creation in the Garden of the Madonnina. In his homily, the Pope challenged everyone to live Laudato si' in their daily lives:

“On this beautiful day, above all, I invite everyone—including myself—to live what we are celebrating in the beauty of what could be called a natural cathedral […] Liturgy represents life, and you are the life of this Laudato Si’ Center. I thank you for everything you are doing, inspired by the beautiful vision of Pope Francis, who entrusted this small corner of the gardens precisely to continue the vital mission of caring for creation, our common home—an effort we continue deepening, ten years after the publication of Laudato si’.”

This is just the beginning…

Jesús Israel Aguirre Legaria, 24 and also from the Archdiocese of Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, explains how their volunteering is an immense gift from God. "Working here means many things: caring for creation, helping with celebrations, welcoming pilgrims… It’s about living the integral ecology the Pope keeps calling us to,” he said.

Israel notes that the project is just beginning. And indeed, he dreams that many more seminarians will come—not only to serve liturgically but also to grow as human beings, as stewards of creation, and as members of a community.

As Pope Francis envisioned it, the Laudato Si’ Village is more than a place—it is a transformative experience. And these three young Mexicans are already planting seeds of hope that, in time, will bear abundant fruit for the whole Church.