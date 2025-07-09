The Palace of the Holy Office, headquarters of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

The mission of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is “to help the Roman Pontiff and the Bishops to proclaim the Gospel throughout the world by promoting and safeguarding the integrity of Catholic teaching on faith and morals” by drawing on the deposit of faith.

By Amedeo Lomonaco

“Today, the task of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith is, above all, to work to increase the understanding of the faith, not only to avoid errors but also to avoid certain decisions that ‘quench’ the Spirit because, although formally correct, they can undermine the richness of the faith.”

With these words, the prefect, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, explains the mission of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which includes in its structure three secretaries: Msgr Armando Matteo, Msgr John Joseph Kennedy, and Msgr Charles Scicluna.

History

The pastors of the Church have a duty to preserve in its integrity the deposit of faith entrusted to them by Christ. To fulfil this task, throughout history, the Popes have used various instruments, and various departments have been established with the aim of facilitating the governance of the Church. This is the context in which the origin of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith can be situated.

Its beginnings date back to 1542, when Paul III established a commission of six cardinals tasked with overseeing matters of faith. Known as the “Holy Roman and Universal Inquisition”, it initially functioned exclusively as a tribunal for cases of heresy and schism. Starting in 1555, Paul IV significantly expanded its sphere of action, making it competent to judge moral issues of various kinds as well.

Over the centuries, major changes, including in the history of the Church, have led to profound transformations. The current era is no longer that of the Inquisition, and the Index no longer exists. With the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, Pope Francis changed the name and internal structure of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, renaming it the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Over the centuries, its task has therefore changed, but the drive for fidelity to the doctrine of the Apostles remains indelible.

Structure

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith comprises two sections, Doctrinal and Disciplinary. The Doctrinal Section deals with matters relating to the promotion and protection of teaching on faith and morals. The Marriage Office, established to examine matters concerning the privilegium fidei, both in law and in fact, is part of this section. The Disciplinary Section deals with delicts reserved to the Dicastery and dealt with by it through the jurisdiction of the Supreme Apostolic Tribunal. The Pontifical Biblical Commission and the International Theological Commission are established within the Congregation; each operates according to its own approved norms.

Pontifical Biblical Commission and International Theological Commission

The Pontifical Biblical Commission was established by Leo XIII with the Apostolic Letter Vigilantiae studiique https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiii/la/apost_letters/documents/hf_l-xiii_apl_19021030_vigilantiae-studiique.html of 30 October 1902. It is an advisory body at the service of the Magisterium.

The International Theological Commission was established by Paul VI in 1969. Its task is to assist the Holy See in examining doctrinal questions of major importance.

Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has also been established within the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Its task is to provide the Pope with advice and consultation and also to propose the most appropriate initiatives for the protection of minors and vulnerable persons.

This Pontifical Commission is particularly committed to developing appropriate strategies and procedures, through guidelines, to protect minors and vulnerable persons from sexual abuse, and to provide an adequate response to such conduct on the part of clergy and members of Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, in accordance with canonical norms and taking into account the requirements of civil law.

From the Vatican to the world

The headquarters of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is located in the Palace of the Holy Office, situated between St. Peter's Basilica and one of the entrances to Vatican City. From this location, which seems to merge with Bernini’s colonnade embracing the world, the service of promoting and safeguarding the faith is renewed in our time.

This mission, in the life of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is also undertaken through a wide range of activities, including symposia, study days, documents, and encounters.

The work of the Dicastery today is united with that which characterised the origins of the Church: what was described as “concern for right doctrine”, which existed before the Holy Office, was already present in the New Testament. This is attested to by many Councils and Synods. Drawing on this tradition, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith continues and carries forward its mission of safeguarding the Deposit of Faith.