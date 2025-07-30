The large painting of the headquarters of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, with Paul VI (right), Gandhi, and other leaders of the world religions

The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue promotes and supervises relations with members and groups of non-Christian religions, with the exception of Judaism. Following the method and criteria of dialogue established by the Second Vatican Council, and reached a milestone with the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019.

By Alessandro Di Bussolo

The mission of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue is to promote respect, mutual understanding, and collaboration between Catholics and followers of other non-Christian religious traditions, with the exception of Judaism, for which the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity is responsible.

This task, begun 60 years ago by the Second Vatican Council, has reached a milestone, in the magisterium of Pope Francis, with the signing of the historic “Document on Human Fraternity” in Abu Dhabi on 4 February 2019.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad has led the Dicastery as prefect from 21 January 2025. Its Secretary is Monsignor Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage.

Historical Notes

The Dicastery finds its origins in the Secretariat for Non-Christians, established by Pope Paul VI on 19 May 1964, with the Brief Progrediente Concilio, ahead of the promulgation of the Conciliar Declaration Nostra aetate (1965) and the close of the Second Vatican Council.

In 1974, the Commission for Religious Relations with Muslims was established within the Secretariat.

In 1988, John Paul II's Apostolic Constitution Pastor Bonus , transformed the Secretariat into the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, reflecting its more inclusive nature. In 2022, the Pontifical Council was renamed the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue by Pope Francis with the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium .

Meeting room of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue

Competence

As stated in the Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, the Dicastery “works to ensure that dialogue with the followers of other religions takes place in an appropriate way, with an attitude of listening, esteem and respect. It fosters various kinds of relations with them so that, through the contribution of all, peace, freedom, social justice, the protection and safeguarding of creation, and spiritual and moral values may be promoted” (art. 148).

“Aware that interreligious dialogue takes place through action, theological exchange and spiritual experience, the Dicastery encourages a true search for God among all people” (art. 149, § 1).

It serves the Church in its vast mission of dialogue, collaborating with the Bishops of local Churches, especially through the Episcopal Commissions for Interreligious Dialogue.

The Dicastery fosters dialogue among Christians regarding relations with followers of other religions, and maintains ongoing contact with the Office for Interreligious Dialogue of the World Council of Churches and collaborates with it in research and dialogue promotion initiatives.

It supports relationships and events that foster a spirit of dialogue and fraternity with various groups representing other religious traditions, and encourages the study of religions among Christians and invites followers of other religions to deepen their study of Christianity.

It promotes the formation of those engaged in dialogue, both intellectually and in everyday life.

Especially under Pope Francis, the mission of the Dicastery has become one of the Church's priorities, as evidenced by international trips, from Abu Dhabi in February 2019 to Iraq in 2021, under the banner of “human fraternity”. This continued until his final and longest trip, to Asia and Oceania in September 2024, during which, for example, he blessed the “Tunnel of Friendship” connecting the mosque to the cathedral in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Dicastery has a tradition of sending messages to various religious traditions during their holy days, such as those to Muslims for the month of Ramadan; to Buddhists for the Feast of Vesakh or Hanamatsuri; to Hindus for the celebration of Deepavali; to the Jain communities for Mahavir Jayanti; and to the Sikh communities for Prakash Diwas.

The impetus provided by the Popes has certainly not been lacking. For example, one can point to the Day of Prayer for Peace, initiated in 1986 in Assisi by Saint John Paul II, with 50 representatives of Christian communities and 60 representatives of other religions—a milestone in interreligious dialogue. It was followed, on the 25th anniversary in 2011, by a second meeting, also in Assisi, initiated by Pope Benedict XVI and attended by approximately 180 representatives of various religions.

The “ Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together ”, signed in Abu Dhabi on 4 February 2019 by Pope Francis and Imam Ahmed el-Tayyeb; and the 2020 Encyclical Fratelli tutti, are part of the tradition inspired by the Second Vatican Council, and of the culture of encounter that has developed over recent decades.

The Nostra Aetate Foundation

The Nostra Aetate Foundation, founded in 1990 and headquartered at the same Dicastery, provides scholarships to young people of other religions who are already engaged in dialogue and who live abroad and wish to deepen their knowledge of Christianity at the Pontifical Academic Institutions in Rome.

Upon completion of their studies, these young people return to their countries to re-engage in activities related to interreligious dialogue, having gained a deeper understanding of the Christian faith.

The Foundation also provides grants to support local initiatives aimed at promoting interreligious dialogue.

The Nostra Aetate Foundation is financially autonomous and self-funded.

Visit the website of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.